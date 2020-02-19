WALNUT • Chalybeate Elementary School and Walnut Elementary School each had a coin drive fundraiser recently to vote for one of their teachers to dress as Cupid on Valentine’s Day.
Walnut’s Coins for Cupid fundraiser was sponsored by the Friends of Walnut Elementary School. The money raised will go toward purchacing Chromebooks for the students.. The students brought in loose change and placed it in a bowl to vote for the teacher or administrator of their choice. Principal Trey Rolison received the most votes.
The money from Chalybeate’s coin drive went to raise money for the upcoming Book Fair. Students could “vote” for either Coach Matt Wilbanks or Principal Janalee Leak to dress up as Cupid by placing coins in their buckets. Over $250 was raised to buy books for the school.
Coach Matt “won” the contest. He visited each classroom and assisted the eighth grade APEx students in serving Valentine’s breakfast to the teachers and staff, courtesy of the Chalybeate Parent Group.