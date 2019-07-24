TIPLERSVILLE - For 33 and 1/2 years, Darlene Cox has served the North Tippah School District. She has prepared and provided meals for the children in North Tippah’s schools.
On June 28, Cox was honored for her many years working in North Tippah’s Schools with a heartwarming retirement party hosted by her coworkers. Superintendent Bill Brand said of Cox, “She is a very special and dedicated person. Her devotion shows through her work with the children and North Tippah.”
Throughout her many years working in the foodservice industry, Mrs. Cox has seen many changes. One, in particular, she remembers having to overcome was the change in dietary requirements. She recalls a time when the meals they planned and prepared were without guidelines. She says that now she must take into account the sodium, calories, and presence of grains in each meal. By preparing these meals with these requirements in mind, she has been able to provide children with healthy and nutritious meals. She says this is one thing she is most proud of, being able to give children the fuel they need to learn every day.
Before she worked with North Tippah’s School District, she held many other positions. She worked in transportation, childcare, and with special needs children. She feels that now is the right time for her to retire. She can now devote more time to her hobbies and her family. She enjoys making wedding decorations and spending time with her family and friends. She is married to Melvin Cox and they have four children, Jessica Prather, 38, Byron Cox, 33, and Alex and Austin Cox who are 21 years old. She also has three grandchildren, Jabari, Jasmyn and Janae Prather.
Cox gave so much of her time to North Tippah Schools. Her love and devotion to her work has not gone unnoticed as she became an inspiration to her coworkers. These same coworkers also consider her a dear friend. Elizabeth Hill who worked with Cox for 14 years described her as an awesome boss who always met others needs;” Tyler Freeman said that “her integrity is inspiring;” and Betty Thompson said, “Darlene is a good person and a hard worker. She is loving and kind to all. She is our friend but before that, she is our boss. We will miss her.”