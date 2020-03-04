MEMPHIS • Ripley dentist Dr. G. Norris Howell will be one of two alumni recognized by the The College of Dentistry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center with its Outstanding Alumni Award during Dentistry Alumni Weekend and the 25th William F. Slagle Dental Meeting March 5–7. This award was created to give special recognition to graduates who have distinguished themselves in their dental practices, professions, and communities.
Dr. Howell completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Mississippi. He graduated from the UTHSC College of Dentistry in 1979 and went into private practice at Family Dental Clinic in Ripley.
He is active in his field and community. He is a member and past president of the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry Alumni Board of Trustees and the Mississippi Dental Association. He is also involved in the American Dental Association, American Association of Dental Boards, Pierre Fauchard Academy, and other organizations. He is involved in the Ripley Rotary Club, Girl Scouts Heart of the South, and the Tippah County Fair Association Board.
Dr. Howell was chairman of Coats for Kids in Ripley, which has helped 30,000 children. He was appointed to serve on the Mississippi State Board of Examiners, the Mid-South Dental Congress, and the Tippah County Hospital Board.
His accolades include Rotarian of the Year, the Jefferson Service Award, World of Thanks Award from the Girl Scouts, the Life Saver Award from the American Cancer Society.
“I am still trying to reach the lowest rung of the ladder to the bar that Dean Slagle kept setting higher,” Dr. Howell said. “He is a mentor to us all"