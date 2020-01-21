RIPLEY • Students from six different schools across Tippah County came together on Saturday, January 18, for the annual County Spelling Bee. After 13 rounds of words varying in difficulty from “easy” to “arborio”, the winner was decided.
Seventh grader Dusty Tennison, daughter of Kathy Tennison, from Walnut Attendance Center won first place with the word “bonito,” meaning a fish in the mackerel family that is especially hard to catch. Although she looked relieved after spelling the final word, and admitted that the last few words had been guesses, Tennison is an expert at Spelling Bees. She has been participating since she was in fourth grade. This is also the second time she has won. She placed first two years ago in 2018; the winning word that year was “tundra.”
She said her favorite subject is science, and has plans to be a meteorologist in the future. When asked about her favorite word, she quickly responded, “flabbergast,” and explained that she likes it because of its unique sound.
The other winners were A.J. Hodum, son of Scott Hodum and Jennifer Richardson, from Ripley in secondplace and Aubree Carter, daughter of Dusty and Sharee Carter, from Chalybeate in third place.