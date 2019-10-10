Falkner Homecoming Court 2019

Pictured is the the 2019 Falkner homecoming court: front row, from left, freshman maid, Kelsey Rogers; sophomore maid, Emma Bates and junior maid, Logan Hopkins: and back row, from left, senior maid, Jennifer Wallace; senior maid, Becca Owens; senior maid, Ashley McCollum and football maid, Jayla Johnson. The homecoming court will be presented at 6:00 p.m. before the game's scheduled start time of 7 p.m.

Falkner High School hosts H.W. Byers this Thursday, Oct. 10 for their annual homecoming football game.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus