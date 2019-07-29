PINE GROVE – Pine Grove School will begin this school year with students and staff missing a person with a smile that could “brighten any room.” Tommie Lynn Floyd, known as Lynn, was an assistant special education teacher at Pine Grove for six years. She died of a heart attack on July 3.
“She loved her job,” stated her sister, Penny Hill. Floyd not only to spent time loving and helping students, but was known for her generosity in assisting those students in need of school supplies. Because of this, friends and family of Floyd have instituted a campaign in her honor and memory called Backpacks for Lynn’s Kids.
“I think it’s a wonderful tribute to Lynn to have this backpack/school supply drive in her honor. She was truly an asset to Pine Grove School. She dedicated a lot of time and energy to her students and co-workers,” said her co-worker, Leandra Hubbard. “She was the president of the PTO, and she worked tirelessly for fundraising events such as the spaghetti supper and auction. Her students loved her, and she always made sure that they had the supplies they needed in class, even if she herself had to provide the supplies for them. Her smiling face, hands of service, and love for others will be truly missed.” Hubbard teaches special education inclusion classes for 9th-12th grades at Pine Grove School. She and Floyd shared a classroom at Pine Grove where Floyd served as her assistant.
“We were best friends, and we had lots of great times together. I have been making it okay, but it’s going to be so hard when school starts back and she is not in the classroom with me,” continued Hubbard.
Connie Davis, a teacher who recently retired from Pine Grove and who was Floyd’s former teacher, expressed that the Backpacks for Lynn’s Kids is the perfect memorial because Floyd was consistently concerned for the well-being of students. “Lynn would drop everything to help a student. She always encouraged students to do better. She would come into my classroom with that smile that would just radiate the room and help the students that she was assigned to. She loved those students – not just her assigned students – but all students, and they loved her,” said Davis. “I taught Lynn in her high school years, so I have known her for a long time. Later, we became co-workers at Pine Grove School and at Hurt’s Grill. I just retired after 31 years of teaching at PG and am glad I got to work with Lynn these last few years. She was my student first, but she became one of my best friends. She was definitely a ray of sunshine to me and to others, and she will be greatly missed.”
Lexie-Grace Criswell, a tenth grader at Pine Grove School, describes how Floyd treated the students as if they were her own children. “Mrs. Lynn Floyd wasn't my teacher, but she was in my second block class last year. She cared so much for all of her students and loved each and every one of them like they were her own. This coming year will definitely be different without her at Pine Grove School,” noted Criswell.
The Backpacks for Lynn’s Kids had a successful kickoff during registration for this year’s school year at Pine Grove. The community demonstrated support of Backpacks for Lynn’s Kids by delivering heaps of bags of school supplies to Pine Grove School. “I had to empty the container that the supplies were in twice between 4-4:30 p.m.,” said Hill. Those wanting to participate in Backpacks for Lynn’s Kids are welcome to send items to PG on Aug. 5 when school starts and also throughout the year. “Backpacks for Lynn’s Kids is for kids from elementary through 12th grade who are in need of school supplies.” Hill is also employed as a teacher for South Tippah Schools.
All supplies being donated can be dropped off at Pine Grove School office or with the following people: Penny Hill, Tammy Almand, Tamara Hodges, Lauren Childers, Caitlyn Jackson, Leandra Hubbard, Connie Davis, Jeanna Massengill or Abby Mauney. For high school, the list of supplies is as follows: loose-leaf college rule paper, mechanical pencils, pens, binders, dividers for binders, graph paper, composition journals, backpacks, and colored pencils. The elementary school supply lists can be found at Walmart in Ripley and are also posted on the Pine Grove School Facebook page.
“High school students are the ones who usually lack a lot of supplies,” informed Hill.
Floyd was an active, seemingly healthy 44-year-old. On June 21, she would encounter her first heart attack. According to family, a cardiac catheterization procedure was performed that revealed zero blockages or clots. When she endured a second heart attack, just four days later on June 25, her medical team was stunned to uncover that Floyd displayed five blockages and had indeed suffered a heart attack on June 21. “The doctors said they didn't know how they missed it,” said Hill. After receiving treatment that involved an angioplastyand stent procedure, Floyd was sent home believing, along with her friends and her family, that she was going to recover. Three days later, on July 3, she took her last breath in her home while lying on her bathroom floor as her sister, Penny, held her. Both sisters, Tammy and Penny, did CPR on Floyd in a desperate attempt to revive her until first responders arrived. At a young age and with no prior health problems, Floyd had suffered a deadly massive heart attack.
“We can’t put into words how hard this is or the impact that Lynn had on everyone she met. Our hearts are shattered,” said Hill.
Known as the number one silent killer of women, heart disease claims the lives of one in three women every year (piedmont.org). Victims of heart disease are likely to be over the age of 25. In fact, an estimated 38,000 women under age 50 have heart attacks each year in the U.S. Heart trouble can easily be confused with other ailments, such as indigestion. Warning signs can be one or more of the following: Tingling down one or both arms or legs, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath/racing heart, jaw pain, dizziness/light headedness, discomfort or burning in the chest or back, and extreme fatigue (taken from www.health.com).
Lynn Floyd was a life-long resident of Dumas. She was a member of Dumas Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Pine Grove School and NEMCC, where she received a degree in Computer Technology. Floyd is said to have enjoyed her family to the fullest. She took pleasure in going on family vacations, working outside, watching Hallmark movies, and cleaning. She was well-known for her beautiful voice, and she delighted in singing with her sisters and her daughters.
Floyd and her husband, Bobby, had been married for 11 years. She has two daughters, Caitlyn Jackson and Carree Floyd. She was the daughter of the late Lora Jean Mask Drewery, and she was the granddaughter of Frank and Frances Mask. She is the sister of Tammy Almand and Penny Hill.
“Lynn had a smile that would brighten any room. She loved life, and it showed by how she lived her life. She was very compassionate and deeply cared about her family and friends. She helped whenever and wherever someone needed her and didn't think twice about it,” said Hill.