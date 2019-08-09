RIPLEY — There is a lot going on at Ripley Public Library. From children’s activities to book signings to this weekend’s book giveaway.
Yes, I said book giveaway. The library is giving away books Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10. They are cleaning out their donated book collection to make more room for new donations. There are some magazines and movies available also.
All you have to do is stop by, look through their collection and take home what you want. A small donation to the Friends of the Library is always appreciated but is not required.
The Friends of Ripley Public Library meet every first Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Among their activities are quarterly planning meetings, book discussions, travel discussion and visits from local authors. Individuals who are interested in becoming members of the organization may speak to librarian Eric Melton by calling 837-7773.