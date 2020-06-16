BLUE MOUNTAIN -- Blue Mountain College announced that GRAMMY ® and DOVE Award-winning artist Guy Penrod will be the guest performer at Blue Mountain College’s 5th Annual Scholarship Gala that has been rescheduled for Friday, December 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Penrod is one of Christian music’s most acclaimed male vocalists, beginning with his 14 years as lead singer for the Gaither Vocal Band, and continuing today as he travels across the nation with a message of hope presented in his signature style of story and song.
The gala is a major fundraiser for the College’s general scholarship program which provides aid to approximately 55 percent of BMC’s students. For more information about gala sponsorship opportunities, contact Drew Warford at (662) 316-9750.
Tickets are $25 and available through itickets.com. Depending on availability at the time of the concert, tickets will $30 at the door.