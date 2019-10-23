The average worker today stays at each of their jobs for 4.4 years, according to the most recent available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but the expected tenure of the workforce’s youngest employees is about half that. By comparison, in a workforce where job-hopping is the norm, Naomi Hill is quiet a novelty. Although she doesn’t remember the exact year she started working at Barkley Dry Cleaners in Ripley, she knows it was sometimes in the late 1960s. Assuming she started in 1969, she’s been employed at Barkley’s for 50 years.
At age 75, Naomi is still working. She’s never late and never calls in sick. If you have taken a pair of pants or slacks to Barkley Cleaners in the past several decades, there’s a good chance Naomi has pressed them. Until very recently, that was her position and she made it seem effortless. After 50 years, she has become quiet the expert and is a stickler for doing things right, not only for herself, but she always expects the same of her co-workers. If she sees a garment that isn’t finished correctly, she’s usually not shy about pointing it out.
In addition to her dedication at work, Naomi is a dedicated servant in her community of Antioch near Blue Mountain. As a member of Antioch M.B. Church she serves as Sunday School Assistant Superintendent and is Assistant Church Clerk. She organized the church choir and has served and President and Vice-President of that choir. She also serves her local community club as Vice-President of Antioch TCDC.