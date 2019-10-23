Kevin Jackson

 By Tina Campbell Meadows Managing Editor

Kevin Jackson, a 2019 graduate of Ripley High School, was awarded a $500 scholarship from the Ripley Lions Club for his participation in the Mississippi Lions Band. The Mississippi Lions Band was in international competition in Italy, where it won first place overall. Ripley Lions Club also gave Kevin $150 toward his expenses for the trip this summer. Kevin is currently attending NEMCC where he is pursuing a degree in music education. “The club is proud to support Kevin in his endeavors and encourages all band students to strive to become a member of the Mississippi Lions Band,” said Lions Club members.

