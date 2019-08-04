RIPLEY • It’s that time of year again--the lazy days of summer are coming to an end for students. Early mornings will find the streets in Tippah County busy with yellow buses filled with the community’s most precious treasures. Pep rallies, sounds of the band, and the thrill of upcoming football games will fill the air. Ripley Middle School will be back in session, and junior high students will find a new principal in town, Principal Jamey Wright. Wright will be coming to RMS with valuable experience. He has 18 years of experience in serving as an administrator. He has held positions at both New Albany and West Union Schools.
Wright grew up in the red clay soil of Red Bay, Alabama. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Blue Mountain College and a Masters of Education degree from the University of Mississippi.
“I have always wanted to be an educator. I was influenced by many great teachers and coaches and I want to have that same impact on students,” said Wright.
“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Wright as the new principal at Ripley Middle School,” stated Haley Moffitt, President of South Tippah Board of Education. “With his strong leadership experience and his dedication to education, we are confident that he will have a positive impact on our students, their families and his staff at RMS. We all look forward to a very successful year as Mr. Wright transitions into his new leadership role at RMS.”
For those students entering fifth grade, RMS serves as a changeover from elementary school. Though it is an exciting time, wider halls, figuring out locker combinations and having several teachers can be a little scary for new students. Wright wants to provide students with a structured, well-disciplined environment that is safe, encouraging and friendly for his middle schoolers. “Along with a first-class education, we want our students to have a safe environment,” he said.
Wright considers that his main task as principal is to provide students not only with the best education but also with a wholesome environment. “One of the most important aspects of my job is to make sure that students are safe – physically and emotionally – all the while making sure we are providing students with the best education,” said Wright.
In the same manner, Wright means to be intentional in accomplishing the goal of having RMS perform as a high rating school. “We will work toward and are determined on becoming an A-rated school,” stated Wright.
Meredith Carter, who was recently added to the staff of RMS to teach sixth grade math, is eager to work with Principal Wright. “As a new teacher, I had the opportunity to be interviewed by Mr. Wright. I could tell from his questions that he is passionate about education. He has high expectations for his teachers and students, and that’s just what we need. He will create an environment where students are challenged academically and cared for personally. It’s going to be a great year,” said Carter.
Wright shared that one of his prime focuses is to assist students in becoming successful in their journey of reaching their educational goals and on students becoming cultivated people of society. “We will always be looking to improve student achievement and the culture of our school.”
Wright gives credence to parental support as being an essential part of a school’s success and wants to encourage parents of RMS students to be engaged in their child’s education. “Parental involvement is an integral part of any successful school.”
Principal Wright aspires for students, parents and teachers to have confidence that he and his staff will always have their utmost interests at heart. “Our decisions will always be based on what is best for students, staff, and our school and district, even when those decisions aren’t popular,” said Wright.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Jamey Wright in the New Albany School District for the last six years. He was a wonderful principal to my two sons at New Albany Elementary School as well. Jamey brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to his career field. He was greatly respected and loved by students and staff. We were sad to see him leave our school district so soon. He will be a wonderful asset to the South Tippah School District,” said Suzy Bowman, New Albany High School Tennis Coach and New Albany School District Career Coach.
Wright and his wife, Jessica, have four children. They presently reside in Myrtle and attend church at Macedonia Baptist Church. Wright enjoys reading, running and spending time with his family.
“Mr. Wright has really hit the ground running at RMS. It has been a very busy summer, and we have worked hard at Ripley Middle School. We are excited about this upcoming year,” said Kim Benson, RMS secretary.
“I am excited to be a part of Ripley Middle School, the South Tippah School District, and this great community. I look forward to a great school year,” stated Wright.