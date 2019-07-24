CHALYBEATE – Janalee Jackson Leak fondly remembers her school days at Chalybeate Elementary School. She remembers the Write to Read program (one of the first computer-based learning programs for elementary students in the late 80s/early 90s), the insect/leaf/wildflower collections from Mrs. Smith’s science class, having a pen-pal from Australia and putting on countless plays in APEx class with Mrs. Patsy Morrison and of course the CES Harvest Festival events. She remembers that the best day at Chalybeate was when you finally entered the sixth grade and could play a sport. “Back then, sixth – eighth grade students could participate in athletics, and that was when you hit the “big time” as a CES student,” laughed Leak.
Leak will now make new memories as she walks through those same halls at CES where as a young girl she had walked from class to class, with books in hand, as she dreamed of one day becoming a teacher. Leak will be back “home” this August at CES and residing proudly as principal in the same office where her father, Douglas Jackson, once served as principal for over 30 years.
Chalkboards, books, red pens, and a love of children runs deeply in Leak’s veins considering that she emerges from a family who has a blanket history in the educational field. “Both of my parents were longtime educators in North Tippah, so I grew up in a household that revolved around school. Becoming a teacher was, for me, a natural progression. I knew the challenges of a career in education would be many but that the reward and fulfillment of truly impacting the lives of students is beyond compare,” said Leak. “My dad was at Chalybeate School for 38 years, with over 30 of those years spent as principal. He enjoyed long-term success in this role, and I am blessed to have such a wealth of information at my disposal. His advice and support are my greatest assets as I begin a new journey in my career.”
Douglas Jackson, retired principal of CES, who was loved by both students and teachers, expressed being honored that his daughter is following in his footsteps and has confidence in her ability to serve as principal. “I am very glad that she has chosen to do that and that they have allowed her to do that. I believe she will do an exceptional job because she has a heart for kids, for the school and for the community,” said Jackson.
“I am thrilled to be back home and be part of the tradition of excellence that Chalybeate School has enjoyed for the last 130 years,” stated Leak. “Chalybeate has been truly blessed over the years with excellent support from parents and community members. Many former students (myself included) choose to bring their own children back here to attend school, and I truly believe there is no greater compliment than that. No doubt, the biggest positive we have at Chalybeate School is the way the entire community embraces the idea of ‘These are our children.’ I feel I have also been blessed with a great teaching staff who truly care about their students and community. Teachers are the key to educational success – not the newest programs, best technology, or most expensive resources. A student’s success truly boils down to the teacher who provides instruction in a given year, and I am certain to have some of the very best.”
Leak’s plans as principal of CES include improving students’ reading growth and attendance rates. She also has intentions to begin making improvements to the buildings and grounds. “Chalybeate has many, many things that are already working well; however, I believe ‘Good is the Enemy of Great’, and I want all of our teachers and students to strive for greatness every day,” said Leak.
Leak aims to have a supportive atmosphere for both teachers and students at Chalybeate. “I hope to
contribute to an atmosphere of security, personal responsibility and achievement for students. I want
the school to be so enjoyable and fun for students that they are disappointed if they have to miss a day,”
said Leak. “For teachers, I want to encourage and support them in being creative and trying new ideas
so our students can ‘touch’ learning through hands-on experiences.”
Leak shared that she feels the most important aspect of her job is to serve all children in meeting their individual academic needs. “As educators, we did not make a commitment to reach just 70 percent of the students in our classroom; we made a commitment to reach every student in our classroom. Our success should be measured by not only what we do for the brightest students but also by what we do for the students who may need extra help in achieving their potential.”
Leak also shared her views on the importance of parental involvement. “The single most accurate
predictor of academic achievement is parental involvement – regardless of economic class, the quality of the school your child attends or student ability. Research has shown that students with involved parents have better grades, higher graduation rates, higher self-confidence and better social skills than students whose parents are not involved. Family is the first school for children and parents are their children’s greatest models.”
Suzanne Rolison, North Tippah Band Director, voiced her excitement of Leak as principal and appreciation of Leak’s support of North Tippah Band. “The North Tippah Band is very excited that Mrs. Leak will be at Chalybeate School. She is very supportive of the band program and is a positive leader for the school.”
Leak is a graduate of Walnut High School. She attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and
received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education and her Masters of Education in Elementary
from the University of Mississippi. She received her Educational Specialist from Delta State. She is a
National Board Certified Teacher and is a graduate of the Mississippi Alternate Path to Quality School
Leadership. She has 14 years in education and most recently served as the curriculum coordinator for
North Tippah School District.
Leak lives in Lamar with her husband, Brandon. They have three children–Preston, Claire and Jack.
She is the daughter of Douglas and Jerrie Jackson, and she has two siblings, Jim Jackson and Suzanne Moore. She attends Lamar Presbyterian Church. When she is not busy attending one of her children’s sporting events, she enjoys reading, boating and anything outdoors.
Except:
Leak’s vision, mission, and goals for Chalybeate School are as follows:
Vision: We will achieve high standards of learning in a welcoming environment that nurtures personal
success for all students.
Mission: Chalybeate School will produce literate, responsible citizens who are capable of applying
academic and social skills successfully in any life setting.
Goals:
1. A safe and orderly school environment
2. All students showing growth in ELA and math each year
3. Greater than 95 percent student and teacher attendance