Our libraries are still closed but that doesn’t mean we’ve given up on Summer Reading! We invite you to join the Northeast Regional Library and our 13 branches this summer as we journey through the worlds of fairy tales and enchanted forests, learn about mystical creatures, such as dragons, unicorns and narwhals, become knights and princesses, visit castles and more as we celebrate our imaginations during the 2020 Summer Reading Program - “Imagine Your Story.”
Even though we can’t have our normal schedule of programming in our libraries, we will be hosting four weeks of virtual programs, beginning with a performance by Magician Bentley Burns from Baldwyn. Each virtual program will only be available for one week so Bentley’s performance will be available on our website, www.nereg.lib.ms.us, from Monday, June 22 until Sunday, June 28. Then on Monday, June 29, we will upload “Imagine Your Story: Folktales & Mythology” by the Outreach Educators from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson. Debora Waz, a yearly favorite at our NERL branches, will present a section on black bears of Mississippi. She’ll be joined by Sabrina Cummings, who will explain why leaves fall from the trees and why Native Americans use animals in their calendar system; Jackie Henne-Kerr, who will read another Native American story and Jean Aycock, who will tell about the red-tail hawk.
Our third week of virtual programs will be available from Monday, July 6 until Sunday, July 12, and will feature a Tooth Fairy program by staff at our Iuka branch. For our final week of programming beginning July 13, we will have a variety of Storytime activities and book readings by NERL staff, including a juggling demonstration.
During all four weeks, we will also have bonus craft project demonstrations and Storytime book readings by library staff so check back often for new surprises! On our website and our social media outlets, we will also post daily suggestions for fun family activities that fit into our Summer Reading Program theme.
In addition to our virtual programs, we will be handing out weekly packets of coloring sheets, activity sheets, craft projects and free giveaways at our branches. These packets will be available for pick-up during our Curbside Delivery hours each week. Packet pick-ups will kick off the week of June 15.
Our libraries’ Summer Reading Programs are a great way to help children combat the dreaded “Summer Slide,” where they lose some of the valuable skills they have learned the previous year. This year, with schools being forced to abruptly move their learning online instead of in the classroom, it is more important than ever to keep children’s minds’ sharp during the summer months.
Our Summer Reading Program 2020 may look vastly different than in years’ past, but your local libraries remain committed to providing the best possible services we can during this difficult time. For more information about SRP 2020, please contact us at summerlibraryprogram@nereg.lib.ms.us, visit our website at www.nereg.lib.ms.us or call your local branch.