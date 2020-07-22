GRAVESTOWN • Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front-yard book exchanges number more than 75,000 around the world in 85 countries – from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan. Now, a new Little Free Library on Highway 4 in Gravestown will join the movement to share books, bring people together and strengthen our county.
The Gravestown Little Free Library is located on the site of the Ward community store, founded by Pink Alexander Ward and operated for approximately 50 years, most recently by Mr. and Mrs. Lemuel Ward.
“My 2 ½ year old daughter loves the Little Free Library. We went there during a recent visit to her grandparents Suzanne and Eddie Joe McMillin,” exclaimed Grace Anne Carroll. “She asked to go back so we made another trip the very next day. This has made her week – she loves books more than anything!”
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest named them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love About America.” To learn more, please visit littlefreelibrary.org. To donate used or new books, please email brucealt@gmail.com.