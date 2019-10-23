The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is recruiting more foster parents in Tippah County.
Currently, there are 93 children in state foster care in Tippah County. MDCPS has another 25 in-home cases in the county in which caseworkers are working closely with the families to address safety issues and concerns so that their children can be safely cared for in the home and do not have to be removed and placed into foster care.
From January to September 2019, MDCPS has investigated 322 allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation of children in Tippah County.
Of those 322 allegations, 193 reports could not be substantiated. However, 129 cases had at least one allegation which was corroborated by physical evidence and through interviews with the child and other family members or witnesses, according to the agency. Of these substantiated allegations in Tippah County: 19 were for sexual abuse, 159 physical neglect, 18 physical abuse, 10 medical neglect and 33 for emotional abuse.
There are currently 27 licensed foster homes in Tippah County, said Lea Anne Brandon, director of communications for MDCPS. Of those 27 foster homes, 17 are only licensed to care for children who are relatives, she noted.
“Placing a child into state foster care requires a court order. Whether a child is removed from home is based on an investigation into allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation. To place a child in foster care, the findings of an investigation must show that the child is in “imminent danger” or risk of harm by remaining in the home situation,” Brandon added.
Removing the child from the home is not the first option for MDCPS or the court system, Brandon said. The state will provide in-home services if it is possible to safely keep the child in the home with support services provided to address the safety issues. MDCPS caseworkers work with parents to develop a safety plan to resolve problems, oftentimes bringing in outside resources such as local non-profits or churches to provide physical needs or financial assistance.
Once they are screened, trained and licensed, foster parents are compensated various amounts depending on the ages of the children. For instance, foster parents of children 0-8 are paid $696.90 per month per child to cover the costs of room, board, clothing and other expenses; 9-15, $802.20; and 16-21, $876.60 per month. There is additional compensation for foster parents of special needs children. Foster parents who look after teens with children also receive additional compensation.
To be licensed as a foster parent in Mississippi, a person must be at least 21 years of age, legally married or legally single, a legal resident of Mississippi, able to pass a criminal background check, financial sufficient, and parenting no more than four children in their home.
To be licensed by MDCPS, prospective foster parents must attend an orientation session, complete an application, pass a background check, complete PATH (Parents as Tender Healers) training and safety training classes, and complete multiple home visits by a MDCPS licensure specialist.
For more information about qualifications and the licensing process to become a foster parent in Tippah County, visit the agency’s website at www.mdcps.ms.gov.