RIPLEY • The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Tippah County has an entirely new staff. Extension Agent Brandon Alberson, 4-H Agent Tori Stroupe and office associate Nancy Downer all have ties to the area and are ready to learn and serve the community.
Alberson grew up right down the road in Falkner, so he said coming to work in Tippah County was like “moving back home.” For 15 years, he has worked at various extension services in three districts and five counties throughout the state and is now bringing that experience to his home county.
Stroupe, says the position is her dream job. She originates from Tupelo and is a recent graduate of Mississippi State University. She grew up showing horses in the Lee County 4-H, but is familiar with this region too. A lot of her family is from Tippah County.
Both agreed that their favorite aspect of the job is working with and helping people and being able to answer any questions that they might have.
“I like that it’s a learning experience for me as well,” said Stroupe. “If a 4-Her wants to compete in a certain contest or learn something new, I think it’s neat that we both get to learn at the same time.”
The extension service plans to continue current 4-H programs as well as start some new ones. Stroupe says they have started a culinary arts club and a horticulture club and are starting a new Clover Buds club for the 5 to 7-year-olds. She says Clover Buds makes transitioning to 4-H easier.
“The livestock portion is the most scene in the county, and it’s a great project, and we are continuing to grow it,” said Alberson. “But I tell folks ‘we’ve got something for everybody.’ If a kid has an interest in anything, we have a 4-H project for those kids or something that we can make work for them.”
“One good thing about 4-H is it helps pull out those kids that may be shy,” said Alberson. “I know it did for me personally. I was that quiet person in the background and the 4-H activities, programs and contests kind of helped pull me out of my shell.”
“It is definitely a confidence booster,” added Stroupe.
Besides 4-H, the extension service offers a wide variety of services for adults but their main focus is agriculture. “We do soil samples and forage samples,” said Alberson. “We help answer questions about lawns and ponds and flowers. Anything that grows we have assistance for that, whether it be gardening, livestock, food, nutrition, canning, or cooking. We cover a wide array of topics.”
Other services offered include insect identification and recommendations for horticulture, agronomy, livestock, ponds, yards, etc. They also do home and farm visits by appointment.
Alberson says they are actively working to build their extension program through various workshops, activities and field days. The information the extension service gives is backed by extensive research.
“A lot of times you get on the internet and get a 100 different answers, but what we are giving out is research based,” said Alberson. “So, people can feel secure about the answers we give them.”
“There are a lot of people who don’t know what we do and what we can help them with,” continued Alberson. “When Tori first got here, the first thing she did was start contacting the schools, making sure they were aware of the things we have going on. We have also been getting out in the community and meeting with different groups.”
Alberson said they are also trying to assess the needs of community. “All counties work differently and have different needs. We are trying to find out what the community needs are, what the kids need, and what the farmers need.”
Alberson and Stroupe agreed that they have had a warm welcome from the community. Their programs have been well-attended so far, and they have not had any trouble finding volunteers to work with them.
Stroup said, “It’s nice that there are so many people who want to volunteer – very refreshing.”
Alberson concluded, “All of us have ties to Tippah County – we’re all very vested in the community and want to see good things come from it. We care about the county.”
The Tippah County Extension Service is located at the Tippah County Fairgrounds in Ripley. For more information about the services they offer or how to get involved in 4-H and other programs, call 837-8184. They also answer questions through Tippah County Extension Service and 4-H Facebook pages.