Editor's Note: Virginia Carol Norton was born and raised in Ashland and currently lives in Corinth. She has three daughters, Candis Norton of Ashland, Ebony Norton and Katlyn Nesbit both of Ripley; and she has five grandchildren. Norton is the daughter of Roberta Norton of Ripley and the late Robert “Bob” Long. Her grandparents are LV. Norton Sr. and Lucy Norton of Ashland and the late Sally Mae Long.
CORINTH • Virginia Carol Norton has had many difficult obstacles to overcome throughout her life. In 2004, Virginia Carol was in a car accident where she was hit head on by a drunk driver and was on life support for a week. The accident left her in a wheelchair for a year. Due to the injuries of the accident, she was placed on disability, leaving her unable to work over the next 12 years.
Though she had been out of the workforce for quite some time, she knew that she did not want to be unemployed for the rest of her life.
In 2016, Virginia Carol went back to work as an undercover high school dropout. Her family, friends, and employer had no idea that she did not have a high school diploma. Virginia Carol’s main goal was to support her family and see that her children received an education. She felt that if she was a known high school dropout, her children might use that as an excuse to dropout as well. Virginia Carol wanted her children to earn their diploma and never have to worry about their future.
Though she knew that her career was limited without a high school diploma, she still had a dream. That dream was to become a nurse, but she knew that her dream to be a nurse could not be achieved without her high school equivalency diploma.
After watching her children receive their diploma and continue their education, she decided to come clean to her family and her employers about not having a diploma.
“I did not want anyone to think that it was okay to drop out of school and I wanted to be completely honest,” said Norton.
Her children were shocked to find out that she did not have a high school diploma. She enrolled at NEMCC Adult Education in the early spring semester of 2020. She first completed the Smart Start course where she earned essential job skills, national credentials, and communication skills, among many other certifications.
While enrolled in the Smart Start course, Virginia Carol was recommended to the MIBEST program. Her instructors recommended her because of her perfect attendance, dedication, and her drive to succeed.
“I instantly knew that she was a perfect candidate for this scholarship program,” said MIBEST Coordinator, Taylor Johnson.
Soon after enrolling with the MIBEST program, she enrolled in the CNA course through NEMCC Continuing Education. The MIBEST scholarship assisted her with the tuition and the supplies so that she would not have to worry about finances.
Virginia was one month into the program with a week behind her in clinicals when the outbreak of COVID-19 suspended all classes. She was discouraged, but she knew that this was not the end of her story. She continued to do all that she could online for her high school equivalency classes as well as preparing for CNA.
On May 5th, Virginia traveled to the testing lab in Booneville for the third and final chance at passing her HiSET math exam. She exceeded her own expectations when she walked out with a passing score!
She had earned her high school equivalency diploma at the age of 48-years-old.
Later that afternoon, she received more good news. Virginia Carol and her classmates would be able to complete the CNA program through checkoffs scheduled for Saturday, May 9.
After earning her HSE on May 5, she completed the CNA program in Corinth with a 98 average and landed a job at a NMMC facility the following week. Norton will take her certification exam in June. Once she passes her exam, she will become a Certified Nursing Assistant and earn an automatic $3 raise.
The last two months have been extremely difficult on many of our students, but Virginia Carol did not allow that to stop her from being successful and achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse.
She is now one step closer to that dream. She will begin working towards her LPN license this summer.
"Virginia Carol will be an excellent nurse as she will be able to not only relate to her patients, but also encourage her patients as she has overcome obstacles herself. Her hard work and determination are inspiring to her classmates, instructors, and her peers," said Johnson.
In the early spring of 2020, Norton walked into the NEMCC Adult Education office as a high school dropout wanting to enroll to earn her high school equivalency diploma. In May 2020, she is now a 48-year-old high school equivalency graduate, CNA graduate, and an incoming NEMCC Freshman.
She came for a diploma, but left with national certifications, a diploma, a workforce certification, a job, and a boost of confidence.
"May we all be encouraged by Ms. Virginia Carol Norton’s perseverance, determination, and positive attitude as she continues to move forward," said Johnson.