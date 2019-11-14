The Ripley Arts Council will be staging Nunsense II: The Second Coming on Nov. 14-16 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Nov.17 at 2 p.m. This production finds those crazy sisters back to entertain you with all their shenanigans. The Little Sisters of Hoboken will also hold a silent auction at each show to replenish their emergency fund. Call 993-ARTS(2787) for reservations. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Nunsense II now staging at The Dixie Theatre
