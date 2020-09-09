On Aug. 30 our song service began with a call to worship, “How I Love Jesus” with Elizabeth Dollar playing the piano. Special music from the Mathis Family included: “Come Unto to Me I Will Give You Rest” and “He Knows My Name.” Bro. Don’s message, “Worthily: The Way to Take the Lord’s Supper,” was taken from 1 Corinthians 11:17-34.
“Now in giving these instructions I do not praise you, since you come together not for the better but for the worse. For first of all, when you come together as a church, I hear that there are divisions among you, and in part I believe it. For there must also be factions among you, that those who are approved may be recognized among you. Therefore, when you come together in one place, it is not to eat the Lord’s Supper. For in eating , each one takes his own supper ahead of others; and one is hungry, and another is drunk. What! Do you not have houses to eat and drink in? Or do you despise the church of God and shame those who have nothing? What shall I say to you? Shall I praise you in this? I do not praise you. For I received from the Lord that which I also delivered to you: that which the Lord Jesus on the same night in which He was betrayed took bread; and when He had given thanks, He broke it and said, “Take, eat; this is My body which is broken for you; do this in remembrance of Me.” In the same manner He also took the cup after supper, saying “This cup is the new covenant in My blood. This do, as often as you drink it, in remembrance of Me.” For as often as you eat this bread and drink this cup, you proclaim the Lord’s death till He comes. Therefore, whoever eats this bread or drinks this cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of the body and blood of the Lord. But let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For he who eats and drinks in an unworthy manner eats and drinks judgment to himself, not discerning the Lord’s body. For this reason, many are weak and sick among you, and many sleep. For if we would judge ourselves, we would not be judged. But when we are judged, we are chastened by the Lord, that we may not be condemned with the world. Therefore, my brethren, when you come together to eat, wait for one another. But if anyone is hungry, let him eat at home, lest you come together for judgment. And the rest I will set in order when I come.” 1 Corinthians 11:17-34.
The way in which we observe the Lord’s Supper has a direct impact on how we carry out the mission of Jesus and how God deals with us. Eating and drinking the Lord’s Supper worthily has nothing to do with how worthy you are of Jesus’ sacrifice. We are flawed human beings we can never do enough good acts to be worthy of what Jesus did for us.
Eating and drinking worthily means:
1) we actively proclaim Jesus’ death, not just passively participate in the Lord’s Supper;
2) we honestly examine ourselves so that we partake in humility, not in haughtiness;
3) we observe the body and blood of Jesus are sufficient payment for our sins. The Lord’s Supper is a reminder of what Jesus did for us.
If you are practicing the Lord’s Supper in an unworthy manner you are, according to the King James translation of the Bible, inviting condemnation.
Our monthly business meeting will be held after services on September 14.
As before the pandemic, we are always blessed to see new faces. If you are searching for a church home or if you are just moved one Sunday to visit a church, we would love to serve you. For that is what we do as Christians. We serve one another and in doing so, we serve God.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone. Please bear with us through this time. Bro. Don’s blog is available on the internet at cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.