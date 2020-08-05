After our music service on July 26, Bro. Don’s sermon, “Are You Ready?” taken from Matthew and Luke, reminded us to keep our focus in the right place.
Often times, when we think about Jesus’ return, we think about “how will I experience this?” “What will I see?” “Will I see my loved ones?” But Jesus’ return is not about us. It’s about Jesus. If we do not focus on Jesus, we won’t be there.
“Watch therefore, for you do not know what hour your Lord is coming. But know this, that if the master of the house had known what hour the thief would come, he would have watched and not allowed his house to be broken into. Therefore, you also be ready, for the Son of Man is coming, at an hour you do not expect.” Matthew 24:42-44.
Just as you would thwart a burglar’s plans if you knew when he would break in, likewise, you would be prepared. But you do not know, none of us do. So, we must make ourselves ready every day. Because He is coming, and no one really wants to be caught unaware or unprepared.
“Watch, therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour in which the Son of Man is coming.” Matthew 25:13.
We need to be ready. We are faced today with much uncertainty. COVID-19 presents questions most have never had to face. How many more will be infected? How many will die? Who will lead our country? Who will lead our country next year? How will our children fare in their education? But there is one thing on which we can depend. Jesus is going to return and his kingdom with him.
Jesus tells us in this passage to look up, lift your head up, your redemption draws near. Pay attention, look around and see what is happening. Take heed of yourselves. Do not let the distractions and worries of life leave you unprepared when Jesus comes. Watch and pray. Pray for strength and stand before the Son of Man knowing you are prepared.
For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. Bro. Don’s blog Cellar Chatter is also available to see on the internet at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
At the time this is published, our children will be back in school. Please remember to pray for the children, staff, and all involved with trying to maintain a safe environment for all. Be supportive of each other. Pray for each other.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we have hopes of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.