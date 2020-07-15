I hope that everyone had a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July weekend. In our July 5 worship service, we enjoyed music provided by Bro. Terry Wilburn (America the Beautiful) and the Mathis Family (He Came Looking For Me.) Bro. Don’s message, “Why Is There No Justice,” came from Isaiah 59.
“Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; nor His ear heavy, that it, hear. But your iniquities have separated you from God; and your sins have hidden His face from you, so that He will not hear. For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue has muttered perversity. No one calls for justice, nor does any plead for truth. They trust in empty words and speak lies; they conceive evil and bring forth iniquity. They hatch vipers’ eggs and weave the spiders web; he who eats of their eggs dies, and from that which is crushed a viper breaks out. Their webs will not become garments, nor will they cover themselves with their works; Their works are works of iniquity, and the act of violence is in their hands. Their feet run to evil, and they make haste to shed innocent blood; their thoughts are thoughts of iniquity; wasting and destruction are in their paths. The way of peace they have not known. And there is no justice in their ways; they have made themselves crooked paths; whoever takes that way shall not know peace. Therefore, justice is far from us, nor does righteousness overtake us; we look for light, but we walk in blackness! We grope for the wall like the blind, and we grope as if we had no eyes; we stumble at noon day as at twilight; we are as dead men in desolate places. We all growl like bears, and moan sadly like doves; We look for justice, but there is none; For salvation, but it is far from us. For our transgressions are multiplied before you, and our sins testify against us; For our transgressions are with us, and as for our iniquities, we know them; In transgressing and lying against the Lord, and departing from our God, speaking oppression and revolt, conceiving and uttering from the heart words of falsehood. Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off; For truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter. So, truth fails, and he departs from evil makes himself a prey. Then the Lord saw it, and it displeased Him; that there was no justice. He saw that there was no man, and wondered that there was no intercessor; Therefore, His own arm brought salvation for Him; and His own righteousness, it sustained Him.” Isaiah 59:1-16.
No one pleads for justice. We are all depraved in our very nature. No one calls for justice or truth because we are separated from God caused by sin, our hands are defiled by blood. There are acts of violence in our hands. No one pleads for justice. We only want to continue our own path without restraint or conviction. No one travels with justice; we create crooked paths where no light penetrates, and we walk in darkness. Only God’s work of salvation will reveal justice. There can never be justice until God’s work of transformation takes place in the depraved hearts of me. Why has justice turned away and stands far away? It is because of our sin. Sin is rampant in our streets, testifying, lying, rebellion, oppression and revolt. Truth falls in the street and fails. But in Isaiah’s time God brought salvation and it is offered to us today, as well. We only have to accept Jesus, turn away from our sin and surrender to God’s will in our lives. Put away whatever hate there is in our hearts and replace it with love as Jesus commanded us to do. When we claim God’s salvation and surrender our lives, our will to God; we will see justice.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. The services are also available on our Facebook page. The services are being held in the Family Life Building at 11 a.m., in order to better accommodate social distancing. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone. Please bear with us during this transitional period. Bro. Don’s blog Cellar Chatter is also available to see on the internet at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com. The July 7 entry is “A Once-For-All Sacrifice Moves Us.”
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we have hopes of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.