August services began with a song from the congregation, “Glory to His Name.” This was followed by the Mathis Family singing, “This Is My Story” and “One Day at A Time.” Bro. Don’s message, “Unashamed” was taken from Romans.
“Therefore, having been justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom also we have access by faith into this grace in which we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. And not only that, but we also glory in tribulations, knowing the tribulation produces perseverance; and perseverance, character, and character, hope. Now hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out in our hearts by the Holy Spirit who was given to us.” Romans 5:1-5.
This passage tells us to rejoice in hope, which is easy, but also in tribulation, which is not so easy. If we trust in Jesus, we know that all things will work out. So, we can rejoice during our tribulations, to learn perseverance which leads to character, which leads to hope. God has poured out His love, like seeds, over our hearts. Hope does not, cannot, produce shame.
“. . . Surely then you will be ashamed and humiliated for all your wickedness.” Jeremiah 22:22.
Wickedness should make you feel ashamed. When you do or say things that hurt others, you should be ashamed. The gospel should never make you feel ashamed.
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek. For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, ‘The just shall live by faith.’ For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.” Romans 1:16-21.
In this passage Paul tells us why he is not ashamed of the gospel. He is not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, because it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes. It pulsates with poser waiting to be released onto the world. It changes lives. The gospel articulates the only way to heaven. Man is sinful and must acknowledge his/her sin, turn away from his/her sinful ways and turn to God. Jesus was/is sinless. He offered Himself as payment for our sin.
“For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 6:23.
Paul also says the gospel exposes the essence of God. The righteous shall live by faith. The gospel exposes the righteousness of God. Paul was not ashamed of the gospel because the gospel is true. It is unleashed from heaven against anyone who would suppress it in unrighteousness. God’s wraith is not released until people reject His provision for salvation. Paul was not ashamed of the gospel because the gospel and creation point to the truth of God’s character. God in His creation has revealed Himself to every person on earth.
I will not be ashamed of the gospel of Christ:
For it is the power of God’s salvation for everyone who believes.
In it is the righteousness of God is revealed
Because it is truth and those who suppress it encounter the wraith of God
Because every day, God’s creation proclaims His existence
It is God’s message to us.
Service closed with “Place Your Hand in The Nail-Scarred Hand” and with prayer.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. The services are also available on our Facebook page. The services are being held in the Family Life Building at 11 a.m., in order to better accommodate social distancing. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone. Please bear with us during this transitional period. Bro. Don’s blog Cellar Chatter is also available to see on the internet at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
As the schools open up, let us remember to keep our children, and all the staff of our schools in our prayers every day. Be kind and supportive to each other. Pray for each other.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.