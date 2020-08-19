In our 9 a.m. service, we enjoyed a brief song service with the congregation and special selections from the Mathis family. Bro. Don’s message, “Outcast” was taken from Jeremiah 30:10-20, Matthew 15:21-28, Luke 17:11-19 and John 4.
In Jeremiah, God talks to Jacob. They (Israel) are in a bad situation, but God tells Jacob it is their iniquities and increased sin that has brought them to this place. God had put them there. God further tells Jacob not to worry or be afraid, that God is with him and He will bring them out of it. God tells Jacob that although their wounds are mortal and their sickness terminal, God will heal them and restore them.
“’For I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds,’ says the LORD, because they called you an outcast saying: ‘This is Zion; No one seeks her.’” Jeremiah 30:17.
So, who is an outcast? By definition an outcast is a person who has been rejected by society or a social group. But why would someone be cast out? Some of the reasons might be race, gender, mental health issues, health issues, or behavioral issues. There are characteristics of an outcast. Being an outcast isolates people from other people. Other people will insult the outcast. The outcast will be to insulate themselves from the pain.
God goes on to tell Jacob that although He has punished them, He is not finished with them yet. God had chastised Jacob and Israel because of the multitude of their iniquities and because their sin had increased. But He would restore their health and heal their wounds. He would bring them back and have mercy. And they would be thankful.
How did Jesus respond to the outcast? In Matthew 15:21-28, a woman of mixed race (racial outcast) cried out to him as “Lord, Son of David.” She knew who He was and that He could help her. She told Him her daughter was “demon-possessed. Not only was the woman a racial outcast, but also, outcast because of her gender, and her daughter was demon-possessed (mental health). Jesus did not answer her. But she followed them and continued to call out. When Jesus acknowledged her, His response was that of society’s understanding of her. She is a dog. But she continued to ask for His help, knowing that He could “save her daughter. Jesus had opened the door for her expression of faith. The he told her, “O woman, great is your faith! Let it be to you as you desire.” Her daughter was healed from that hour.
In Luke 17:11-19, the outcasts have leprosy (health outcast). Jesus sent them to the priest for cleansing. As they went, they were cleansed. One came back to thank Jesus and is told, “Your faith has made you well.”
In John 8:1-12, the outcast is a woman caught in adultery (behavioral). Jesus sent away her accusers. He did not condemn her but lit her dark world with light.
In John 4, the outcast was a woman (gender) who had married 5 times and currently was living with a man she was not married to. (behavioral) Jesus exposed her sin and identified Himself.
Jesus never cast out the outcasts; He exposed them. He never ignored or condoned the sin of the outcasts, He forgave it. He never pushed aside the outcasts; He dew them to Himself and loved, healed and saved them.
If you are an outcast, remember:
Jesus loves you. Jesus died for you. He exposes your sin and wants to forgive you and save your soul. Repent and trust Him.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. The services are also available on our Facebook page. The services are being held in the Family Life Building at 11 a.m., in order to better accommodate social distancing. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone. Please bear with us through this time. Bro. Don’s blog is available on the internet at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.