On Aug. 23 we were honored to have visitors, Kathy Davis and Virginia Wilson joined us for worship. We hope they were as blessed as we were and will visit us again soon. Our song service began with a call to worship, “The Bond of Love” with Kay Winter playing the piano. Special music from the Mathis Family included: “Just A Closer Walk with Thee” and “Til the Storm Passes By.” Bro. Don’s message, “Warning: Engine Power is Reduced,” was taken from 1 Corinthians 1:17-32.
For Christ did not send me to baptize, but to preach the gospel, nor with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of no effect. For the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing but to us who are being saved it is the power of God. For it is written: “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and bring nothing to the prudent,” (Job 5:12-13; Isaiah 29:14; Jeremiah 8:9).
“Where is the wise? Where is the scribe? Where is the disputer of this age? Has not God made foolish the wisdom of this world? For since, in the wisdom of God, the world wisdom of God, the world through the wisdom did not know God, it pleased God through the foolishness of the message preached to save those who believe. For Jews request a sign, and Greeks seek after wisdom; but we preach Christ crucified, to the Jews a stumbling block to the Greeks foolishness, but to those who are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God and the wisdom. Because the foolishness of God is wiser that men, and the weakest of God is stronger than men. For you see your calling, brethren that not many wise according to the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble are called. But God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put shame the things which are mighty; and the base things of the world and the things that are, that no flesh should glory in His presence. But of Him you are in Christ Jesus, who became for us wisdom from God – and righteousness and sanctification and redemption – that, as it is written, “He who glories, let him glory in the LORD” (Matthew 11:25; John 7:48; James 2:5; See Psalm 8:2) 1 Corinthians 1:17-31.
There are things that will lessen the power of the cross of Jesus Christ. Only baptizing people without proclaiming the gospel empties the cross of its power. When it becomes more important to grow the church through baptism than to save the lost through sharing the gospel, the cross is emptied of its power. Even John the Baptist had a different calling than just baptizing people. His message was of repentance and preparation for the imminent coming of Jesus Christ. Sharing the gospel with words of wisdom only empties the power of the cross. Dressing up a message with big words and perfect grammar, but not the power of God makes the message ineffective.
Preaching the cross is both foolish and powerful according to who hears. It is foolishness to those who don’t want to hear it. It is a stumbling block to those who do not want their ways being examined. But to those who are being saved it is powerful. It gives them hope.
The power of the cross of Christ is not just a man dying on a cross. The Romans did this with criminals on a regular basis. But they took an innocent man, the Son of God, and put Him to death. They thought it would be the end of Jesus but it was only the beginning. Jesus death and resurrection made it possible for a world that did not know God to come to know God. God does not usually call the wise or noble nor the most learned or those who think they have all the answers about good deeds and heaven. He calls the foolish and the unprepared. He then gives us the words for the message. Jesus became for us wisdom from God, righteousness and sanctification and redemption, so that we may glory in the LORD.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. The services are also available on our Facebook page. The services are being held in the Family Life Building at 11 a.m., in order to better accommodate social distancing. For now, our services will continue as they have been with our 11 a.m. service in the Family Life Center. As other services are added back, we will make announcements. The situation is very fluid, and plans are being adjusted to ensure the safety of everyone. Please bear with us through this time. Bro. Don’s blog is available on the internet at cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Pray for peace. Pray for perspective. Pray for patience. Pray for an outpouring of wisdom and direction. Remember the sick and brokenhearted and those who have lost love ones. We can all get through these times together, by loving one another.
God bless you all. Stay safe; stay healthy. Stay home when you can, wear your mask when you are out and observe social distancing rules. This virus will take diligence from everyone in order to slow down or stop it all together. Pray for those making decisions for the health and welfare of everyone. We need to pull together if we are to have hope of returning to a somewhat normal way of life.