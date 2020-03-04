On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Tippah County Historical and Genealogical Society hosted a seminar by Sharon Leslie Morgan at the Ripley Public Library. Morgan, a well respected genealogist and author, is the founder of Our Black Ancestry as well as, Afrigenias. The goal of this seminar was to give those attending a brief overview on African American ancestry and how one can do their own genealogical work. Morgan shared several details that she had uncovered during her long career as a genealogist with details from her own family history and the one’s she gathered from others as well.
The seminar discussed the importance and demand for seeking and understanding a person’s ancestry. As Morgan stated, family research is crucial as it cites ‘the importance of humanizing ancestors to understand who they were as individuals.’ She shared what a person can gain by learning their history in ways one typically would not think of. For some, knowing your background can build self-esteem and as Morgan says, ‘encourage a sense of belonging.’ She also believes that we as a society need to confront this history in order to deal with it, meaning we can’t move forward until we understand and cope with our past.
She went on to explain topics like cognitive dissonance, the idea that fueled the democracy harboring slave holding, and historical harm, which explained how the trauma of our ancestors affected everyone. Morgan pointed out that for her, genealogy was her healing journey to cope with the trauma her ancestors had endured and to honor those before her by giving them life and remembrance by sharing their stories. During her ancestral search, Morgan found herself living only 12 miles from where her own ancestors were once enslaved. In her opinion, living in what was once a plantation home gives this generation the opportunity to transform the legacy of these houses that once held such negative stigmas.
For those looking to begin their genealogical journey, Morgan says the first place to start is by talking to your oldest living family members. The significance of family stories are important because in every family story, there is some truth. She says that the next step is using some kind of basic software tools, like familysearch.com and ourblackancestry.com, which are free and extremely useful in tracking. Other resources like the state archives, libraries, and county courthouses are also free and hold plenty of important documents that can lead you to your next clue.
Some of the biggest documents to collect are birth records, census records and marriage records. It wasn’t until 1870, however, that African Americans began to be counted in the census and before the 1900s birth records did not exist for the black community. Military records can also be useful documents because everyone was required to register and for African Americans, their records can be easily identified as they are always clipped off at the bottom. Most families can also find valuable information in other forms like family Bibles or obituary and funeral programs. Morgan says that while not always the key, DNA testing can be a good way for a person to start, specifically with the autosomal test, but you’ll still have to do some digging the old fashion way.
Morgan noted that this research doesn’t happened without its share of challenges and she calls these challenges ‘brick walls.’ The most important thing, she believes, is not to lose faith. African Americans can sometimes face more of these challenges when doing their work because of the lack of documentation during the slave trade. Even after slavery ended, only about 15 percent chose to keep the same surnames of their previous slave holders, creating somewhat of a web when trying to track down family members. Along with this, those who were incarcerated or placed in mental institutions, can be nearly impossible to gather their information, many times a court order is even needed. Morgan says that if you run into this problem, there are laws that allow you to access medical records and these can hold major clues.
The program proved most helpful for those who attended, many of whom were most grateful for the chance to learn more about their history and how to research their own families. One tip Morgan gave the crowd was to not forget to document yourself! Creating scrapbooks, journals, and even biographies can help future generations in their search. Morgan’s book, Gather at the Table, can be purchased on Amazon and gives a deeper insight into her genealogical and life journey.
For those interested in, the Historical Society of Ripley meets the third Tuesday of every month at noon. Their next project hopes to begin soon and feature research on enslaved people.