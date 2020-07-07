ASHLAND • A crowd gathered at Ashland Town Park to celebrate Independence Day Saturday, July 4. Children kept busy on the playground as they awaited the fireworks show to start. The fireworks were presented by Benton County Wrecker service.
Dakota Turcotte, co-owner of the wrecker service, said his family started doing fireworks shows in Myrtle several years ago in honor of his uncle, Joe Gann, who was buried on the Fourth of July. “It started with our dad (Jason),” said Turcotte. “And it was just a little bit in the backyard. Then it got to the point where it was so big people were stopping in front of our house and we lived on the county road at that time. It got so big that we had to move it into the city of Myrtle. Then, when we moved into Ashland and we started the business here, we thought why not bring it to Ashland? So, we’re going to do it every year if Mr. Mitch (Carroll) let’s us.”