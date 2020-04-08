Greetings to all our readers today and I hope you have had a great week in the Lord and are acknowledging His goodness in your life every day.
Now with Easter on the horizon, I want to say something about this great event because Easter has made its mark in the fabric of American society. Do you find it strange that an event that took place 2,000 years ago in the land of Israel in the city of Jerusalem has such a wide sweep of appreciation and involvement in America today? And on top of all that it is a Religious event. We are celebrating the resurrection, the raising from the dead of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Of course, those of us who know Christ know that he was more than just a man from Nazareth or Jerusalem. He was the Son of God incarnate on this earth, come to die for the sins of the world. John 3:16 says that he was God’s only begotten Son.
It’s difficult somewhat to say what is the most significant day in the history of the Christian church. Is it the birth of Christ, without which there could have been no incarnation, or the death of Christ, without which there could be no redemption or some other special event in the life of Christ? One thing is for sure, had Christ lived and died and not risen from the dead all would be in vain. See 1 Corinthians 15:12-19. So when it is all said and done maybe this is the day that should mark and distinguish Christianity from all other religions, knowing this that Christianity is more than just a religion it is life. Because of Christs’ resurrection from the dead, it is his life in yours if you have repented of your sins and received Him as your Lord and Savior.
I hope you have a Happy and Blessed Easter and by the way, I was just over there in Israel and Jerusalem and at The Garden Tomb and it's just as the angels said, He is not here, He is risen. Praise God.