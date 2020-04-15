Greetings in the name that is above all names and that is, of course, the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. I pray you are having a blessed day today. In fact, that is what our article is about today, prayer and specifically the prayer of Intercession. Intercession is that beautiful aspect of prayer where we pray for others and their needs instead of our own cares and needs.
I want to consider this truth under three main thoughts;
(1) Intercession is required by us in the Scriptures – In 1 Timothy 2:1, it says, I exhort, therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
There are many other verses such as 1 Samuel 12:23,24 and James 5:16 that attest to the importance of us praying for each other. And this intercessory prayer is not just for our close circle of friends (a la Facebook) but for all men the bible says. Even and specifically Kings and all who are in authority are mentioned. People we like and agree with and people we may not even like or agree with. People we know and even people we may not know but some how have been made aware of their needs. Intercessory prayer is a real ministry for all believers.
(2) Intercession is requested by us from servants – In 1 Thessalonians 5:25 and 2 Thessalonians 3:1, Paul the Apostle says pray for us and also in Ephesians 6:18,19. Paul obviously believed in and knew the importance of the prayers of God’s people. As a pastor of a local church with all of its great responsibilities and also constantly traveling as an evangelist here across the south and sometimes even out of the United States, I count on and rely heavily upon the prayers of God’s people. I cannot imagine going one day or one mile without the prayers of my Christian brothers and sisters. Just remember we pray for saints not to saints. I hope you will put me on your prayer list.
(3) Intercession is received by us from The Saviour and The Spirit – According to Romans 8: 26,27 and 34, the Holy Spirit and the Lord Jesus are both our intercessors to the Heavenly Father. When we have needs and burdens and many times cannot even express them, the sweet Holy Spirit utters them with groanings for us. When the enemy comes against us to accuse or attack, the blessed Lord Jesus intercedes on our behalf. All believers are recipients of these wonderful blessings. If no one has you on their prayer list down here remember the Lord has you on His prayer list.
So in closing I say again I pray you will have a blessed day.