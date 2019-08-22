FALKNER • The Falkner Mississippi Heritage Museum will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23.
"It is with great pleasure that we, the FMHM project group members, Committee Chairpersons, Board of Directors, Falkner's Honorable Mayor Ross Gay, the Board of Alderman, wish to extend to you our personal invitation requesting you presence at the FMHM Project Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to be held on the park grounds in old town Falkner," said event organizers
This Dedication Service and Ribbon cutting Ceremony will be commemorating the ground breaking events with the installation of the f;ag pole, the U.S. Flag, the veteran's memorial, the relocation of the Cooper Hill School House onto the park site, and the completion of construction for the gazebo area of the park.
During the ceremony, the invocation will be offered by Bro. Jeff Moore; welcome and dedication will be offered by Mayor Ross Gay; the National Anthem will be sang; the veteran memorial laying of the wreath will be done by Ret. Maj. Gen. Harold Cross; the Pledge of Allegiance will be accompanied by local military veterans; historical remarks and other remarks will be made by Gary Bullock and members of the Historical Museum; and closing remarks will be made by Tippah County Development Foundation Executive Directory Chris Lewellen. Mayor Ross Gay and Falkner Heritage Museum Officers will be preforming the ribbon cutting and the benediction by Bro. Richie Lockhart will follow.
"These events mark a milestone in the FMHM Project's accomplishments. The FMHM Project group, Town of Falkner and community members wish to acknowledge the many hours of labor and the generous donations that were given willingly to bring the FMHM Project to this date and place. It is our privilege as members of the FMHM Project group to offer to you for your enjoyment the evidence of toil and dedication and to show how our people who work 'Hand in Hand' for the Community and our Heritage can accomplish. May our Little Town of Falkner thrive and may it's people flourish," concluded organizers.