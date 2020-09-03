RIPLEY • The Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show on Kudzu 104.9 turns one year old Labor Day weekend. To celebrate, the radio station is serving complimentary barbecue plates beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.
In honor of the milestone, this week’s bluegrass show will be extended to three hours from 8-11 a.m. Bluegrass fans can stream that show from kudzu1049.com or listen on the Kudzu 1049 Classic Country app.
Rollin’ Hills Bluegrass Show is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. It is hosted by Bro. Paul Adams and Mike Garrett, who are well connected in the area Bluegrass scene, have incredibly deep knowledge of the genre, and are fearsome pickers in their own right.
Sun Bear Studio will also have a grand opening and open house Saturday with tours of their facility.
Sun Bear Studio is a local recording studio with a funky, cool vibe where artists can record music for a fraction of the price of other studios. Sun Bear Studio is geared toward helping people get their music out there. Tippah talents like Reece Horton, Mike King, Garry Burnside, and the late Buddy Grisham have already spent some time behind the mic in Sun Bear.
Kudzu 104.9, Shark 102.3 and Sun Bear Studios are owned and operated by Chris and Melinda Marsalis.