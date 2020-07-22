RIPLEY • Lisa Settlemires has quite a bit of experience when it comes to numbers and handling money, so it only seemed fitting for her to represent Ripley at the 15th Annual Dance Like the Stars gala in Tupelo. Each year hundreds of people gather at Bancorp South Conference Center to rally together and raise as much money as possible for The Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi. Each participating town chooses one local celebrity to dance for them. That person then commits to raising as much money as possible for the kids while also taking numerous dance lessons led by the professionals at The Dance Studio of Tupelo.
Settlemires is one of seven local celebrities dancing in the event this year. Each one commits to at least 25 dance sessions with their professional partner and learns a different style of ballroom dance to perform at the show. Lisa has chosen a beautiful Christian song with a great message and says she hopes her dancing can do the lyrics justice. The song incorporates two different dance styles, starting with a Night Club Two Step and finishing with a West Coast Swing.
“I am keeping the song title a secret for now, so you will have to come watch the show to find out!” says Settlemires.
Her professional dance partner this year is Benjamin Pryor. Pryor is from Jacksonville, Alabama and relocated to Tupelo two years ago to join the team at The Dance Studio. Settlemires says he is a phenomenal instructor and he makes the learning process so much fun!
The fundraising aspect of the event definitely seems to be Settlemires’s comfort zone. Lisa is the Assistant Vice-President of CB&S Bank in Ripley and has been with the company for 12 years. This year, she has committed to raising at least $20,000 and has already surpassed her fundraising expectations and raised $26,000 for the club. Settlemires says she will continue to raise as much money as she possibly can until the event concludes on Aug. 22.
“We are in this together as a TEAM and do not want to see any budgets have to be cut in a year where costs are realistically going to increase due to the extra cleaning and safety measures that the clubs are taking to keep our kids safe while enjoying the same club they have grown to love so much,” says Lisa.
The Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi is a local outreach program providing after school tutoring and support, character development, and healthy lifestyle programming. These clubs do not receive enough support to operate on their own, so the annual Dance Like the Stars event plays a vital role in the continuance of the organization.
“As a working mom myself, I understand the need for reliable and dependable after school and summer child care. I also understand the financial burden that this can put on families that are already struggling to make ends meet. That’s where the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi steps in! They provide dependable child care that the kids love coming to. The kids are provided tutoring and help with school work during “Power Hour”. They are also taught how to live healthy and active lifestyles, how to build character and leadership skills, participate in sports and recreation, they are introduced to the Arts and the older kids are exposed to career development skills,” states Settlemires.
Be sure to catch Lisa and the rest of this year’s cast “break a leg” on Saturday, Aug. 22 at The Bancorp South Arena in Tupelo.
If you would like to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi you can do so online by going to https://bgcnmspayments.com/product/lisa-settlemires .