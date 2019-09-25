This past Saturday, Sept. 21, at Ripley Market, the Animal Foster and Rescue of Tippah County held a fundraiser for the animals in need of their FURever homes. Maegan Cunningham and Kayla Myers, founders of the rescue, had this to say at the close of a successful day: “We would like to thank everyone for the support and donations today, especially our amazing volunteers. We would like to thank Ripley Market for allowing us to set up there. We are truly amazed at the turn out we had. We raised a total of $1,100.”
If you would like to foster or adopt one of these sweet animals please contact Animal Foster and Rescue of Tippah County. The organization can be reached through Facebook for any further information.