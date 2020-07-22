Blueberries can be found fresh or frozen in most supermarkets. I froze some berries last year and all I have to do is take them out of the freezer and wash them and let dry and they taste like fresh berries. These desserts are especially good to make and serve during these hot temperatures we are having.
Blueberry-Sour Cream Dessert
1 recipe Dessert Crust (recipe below)
3 cups fresh or frozen blueberries
1/3 cup sugar
3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 1/2 cups dairy sour cream
3 egg yolks, slightly beaten
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Fresh blueberries (optional)
Prepare and bake Dessert Crust. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, combine three cups blueberries, the 1/3 cup sugar, the tapioca, water, cinnamon, lemon peel, and nutmeg. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cook and stir mixture over medium heat until blueberries become juicy and mixture is bubbly. Turn into partially baked Dessert Crust (recipe below). In a medium mixing bowl, combine sour cream, egg yolks, the 1/2 cup sugar, and the vanilla. Pour evenly over blueberry mixture. Bake about 50 minutes or until sour cream layer is set when gently shaken. Cool in pan on a wire rack for one hour. With a sharp knife, loosen crust from side of pan; remove side. Cover and chill overnight before serving. To serve, if desired, garnish with additional blueberries. Makes 12 to 16 slices.
Dessert Crust:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg yolk
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in sugar, baking powder, and salt until combined. Beat in egg yolk. Add flour; beat until combined. (Mixture will be crumbly). Work dough mixture with your hands just until mixture holds together. Press the mixture on the bottom and 1-1/2 inches up the side of an 9-inch spring-form pan. Bake for 12 minutes or until edges of crust are lightly browned. Cool on wire a rack while preparing filling.
Blueberry Ice Cream Pie
Almond-Brown Sugar Crust
1 1/2 cups slivered almonds
2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Blueberry Sauce
3 cups blueberries, rinsed, well drained, and carefully picked over for damaged berries
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
A few gratings of nutmeg (about 1/8 teaspoon.)
1 tablespoon water
Assemble and Serve
1 quart homemade or purchased vanilla ice cream
3/4 cup of the Blueberry Sauce, chilled
1/2 cup creme fraîche or sour cream
1/2 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon sugar
2 cups fresh blueberries, rinsed, picked over, and well dried on paper towel-lined baking sheets
Remaining Blueberry Sauce, heated
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In bowl of food processor fitted with a steel blade combine almonds, brown sugar, and salt. Pulse until coarsely ground. Transfer to bowl and stir in melted butter. Turn into 9-inch pie plate. With fingers press onto bottom and sides to form a firm, even layer. Bake 8 to 12 minutes until lightly golden. “Don’t over brown or the crust will have an overpowering flavor. Allow to completely cool on a rack. Transfer to freezer until ready to use (may be made up to a week in advance and frozen, tightly wrapped. In large, wide, nonreactive skillet combine blueberries, sugar, cornstarch, and salt, stirring well with a spoon to distribute the sugar and cornstarch. Add zest, lemon juice, water, and a few gratings of fresh nutmeg; stir again to blend. Cook and stir over medium heat until blueberries begin to pop, give off juice, and come to a full simmer. Simmer, stirring gently for one additional minute until sauce is lightly thickened and cornstarch is well cooked. Set aside to cool; refrigerate sauce until completely chilled before proceeding. “Otherwise you’ll wind up with a blueberry milk shake. Transfer ice cream to a mixing bowl and let stand in the refrigerator 30 minutes or until just softened. Spoon half into prepared crust. Spread in even layer and top with the chilled blueberry sauce. Spoon on remaining ice cream and spread to edges. Cover surface of ice cream with plastic wrap and freeze at least eight hours or overnight until firmly set. To serve: In chilled mixing bowl, whisk creme fraîche, heavy cream, and sugar until just thickened to spreading consistency. Do not overbeat. It is very easy to go from smooth to grainy. Spread cream mixture over pie; top with blueberries be a. Serve with heated sauce on the side. Makes 10 servings.