The breakfast sandwiches makes four but can also be doubled for more. The Spiced Apple and Chickpea Muffins makes 16. The Chickpeas help keep the muffins moist. You might not want to tell the kids that chickpeas are in the muffins. Make it mom’s secret ingredient. Plan ahead of time when making these recipes. Have all of the ingredients and the bowls and utensils out on the counter or in the refrigerator ready to prepare. Plan on being up early enough to prepare a good breakfast for your family.
Breakfast Sandwiches
4 multigrain sandwich thins
4 teaspoons olive oil
1 tablespoon snipped fresh rosemary or 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
4 eggs
2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves
1 medium tomato, cut into 8 thin slices
4 tablespoons reduced-fat feta cheese
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Split sandwich thins; brush cut sides with two teaspoons of the olive oil. Place on baking sheet; toast in oven about five minutes or until edges are light brown and crisp. Meanwhile, in a large skillet heat the remaining two teaspoons olive oil and the rosemary over medium-high heat. Break eggs, one at a time, into skillet. Cook about one minute or until whites are set but yolks are still runny. Break yolks with spatula. Flip eggs; cook on other side until done. Remove from heat. Place the bottom halves of the toasted sandwich thins on four serving plates. Divide spinach among sandwich thins on plates. Top each with two of the tomato slices, an egg, and one tablespoon of the feta cheese. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with the remaining sandwich thin halves. Makes 4 sandwiches.
Spiced Apple and Chickpea Muffins
Nonstick cooking spray
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons apple pie spice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped apples
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/4 cups packed brown sugar
1 cup canned garbanzo beans (chickpeas), rinsed, drained, and mashed
1/2 cup plain low-fat yogurt
1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce
1/4 cup butter, melted
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line sixteen 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. Lightly coat bake cups with cooking spray; set pans aside. In a large bowl stir together flour, baking powder, apple pie spice, and salt. Add apples; toss gently to coat. In a medium bowl combine eggs, brown sugar, mashed chickpeas, yogurt, applesauce, and melted butter. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until light golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Cool in muffin cups on wire racks for five minutes. Remove from muffin cups; serve warm. Tip: If desired, sprinkle tops of muffins lightly with turbinado (raw) sugar before baking. Makes 16 muffins.