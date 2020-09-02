These recipes are easy to prepare and serve, but if you are looking for quick way to prepare spaghetti, buy frozen meatballs and large jar of spaghetti sauce, thaw meatballs and add to the spaghetti sauce in a saucepan and heat until hot. Cook an 8-ounce package of spaghetti noodles and drain. Pour spaghetti in large bowl and pour meatballs and spaghetti sauce over noodles. It is ready to serve. Great served with garlic bread, slaw or side salad. Enjoy making these meatballs to serve family and friends.
Spicy Meatballs
2 cups Kellogg’s Corn Flakes cereal
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 pound lean ground beef
1 can, 15-ounce tomato sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons pickle relish
1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons vinegar
1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a large mixing bowl, combine corn flakes cereal, the two tablespoons ketchup and egg. Mix in ground beef. Shape in 1 and 1/4 inch meatballs. Place in single layer, in shallow baking pan, coated with cooking spray. Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minute or until browned. In a 4-quart saucepan, combine remaining ingredients. Simmer over low heat for 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Add meatballs. Continue cooking 15 minutes. Serve over rice or egg noodles. Makes 6 servings.
Meatball Soup
4 cups water
1 can (21-ounce, 3 1/2 cups) whole peeled tomatoes, cut up
1 can (15-ounce) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (10.5 ounce) condensed beef broth (divided)
2 medium onions, sliced
2 medium carrots, sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper (divided)
1 egg slightly beaten
1 cup Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheat’s Bite Size cereal
1 pound lean ground beef
In a 4 to 5 quart saucepan combine water, undrained tomatoes, kidney beans, one cup of the broth, onions, carrots, garlic, chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine egg, cereal, the remaining broth, the remaining salt and pepper. Add ground beef. Mix well. Shape into 36 1-inch meat balls. Place on a 15x10x1-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until no longer pink. Add meatballs to vegetable mixture. Heat through. Serve hot. Makes 12 servings.