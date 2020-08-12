Granny Smith apples are good to cook with anytime of the year. The Washington Apple Cake only uses three apples while the Apple Cinnamon Cake uses only one apple. The pan size for the Washington Apple Cake varies by using a 10-inch tube pan, a 12 cup fluted tube pan or a 9x13-inch pan. The Apple Cinnamon Cake uses two (9-inch) round cake pans. Cutting the cake layers in half, making a four layer cake. Happy baking these cakes for any occasion.
Washington Apple Cake
1 package (2-layer size) yellow cake mix
1 package (3.4 ounces) Jello vanilla flavor instant pudding
4 eggs
2/3 cup water
1/2 cup oil
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoon sour cream, divided
1 pound Granny Smith apples (about 3), peeled, coarsely chopped
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon water
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Beat first six ingredients and 1/2 cup sour cream in large bowl with mixer until blended. Stir in apples. Pour into greased and floured 10-inch tube pan or 12-cup fluted tube pan. Bake one hour to one hour five minutes or until toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan 15 minutes Loosen cake from sides of pan with knife. Invert cake onto wire rack; gently remove pan. Cool cake completely.
Whisk sugar, one teaspoon water and remaining sour cream until blended; drizzle over cake. Let stand until glaze is firm.
Tips: Variation: Prepare recipe as directed, using one package (one ounce) Jello Vanilla Flavor Sugar Free Fat Free Instant Pudding, four egg whites, and Reduced Fat or Light Sour Cream. Special
Extra: Garnish glazed cake with additional ground cinnamon.
Variation: This moist cake can instead be baked in a 13x9-inch pan. Reduce the baking time to 38 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Apple Cinnamon Cake
1/3 cup butter
3/4 cup packed brown sugar, divided
2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, finely chopped
1/2 cup chopped Planters Walnuts, divided
1 package (2-layer size) yellow cake mix
1 package (3.4 ounces) Jello vanilla flavor instant pudding
1 1/3 cups water
1/3 cup oil
3 eggs
4 ounces (1/2 of 8-ounce package) Philadelphia Cream Cheese, softened
3 Tablespoon milk
2 cups thawed Cool Whip Whipped Topping
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two (9-inch) round pans with parchment; spray with cooking spray. Microwave butter, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon in microwaveable bowl on high two minutes; stir until blended.
Pour into prepared pans; spread to evenly cover bottoms. Top with apples. Reserve one tablespoon nuts; sprinkle remaining nuts over apples. Beat cake mix, dry pudding mix, water, oil, eggs and one teaspoon of the remaining cinnamon with mixer until blended; pour over nuts in pans.
Bake 28 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cakes in pans 10 minutes, loosen cakes from sides of pans with knife; invert onto wire racks. Gently remove pans and parchment. Cool cakes completely, beat cream cheese, milk, remaining sugar and cinnamon in medium bowl with mixer until light and fluffy.
Gently stir in Cool Whip. Stack cake layers, crumble sides up, on plate, spreading half the cream cheese mixture between layers.
Spread remaining cream cheese mixture onto top of cake; sprinkle with reserved nuts.
Tips: Enjoy your favorite foods while keeping portion size in mind. Prepare using Philadelphia Neufchatel Cheese and Cool Whip Lite Whipped Topping. Keep frosted cake refrigerated.