Skip cleaning when you turn to this foil pack dinner. Meat, veggies, and fruit all cook in the packet for easy cleanup. I prepared foil pack with a hamburger steak with a slice of onion on top with Worcestershire sauce sprinkled on top with cut up potatoes and carrots on top. Bake in the oven. Preheat to 450 degrees and cook for about 35 minute. It was delicious. These recipes are for the grill, but could be prepared in the oven. I served mine in the foil packet placed on a large plate. These recipes are all for four servings, but you can prepare any number of foil packs that you need by having enough ingredients. You can make up your own recipe by using your favorite ingredients and prepare foil packs ahead of time and place in refrigerator until ready to cook.
Luau BBQ Chicken Foil Packs
4, 5-ounce skinless boneless chicken breasts
1 cup barbecue sauce
1, 15-ounce can pineapple slices, undrained
1 tablespoon soy sauce
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 medium zucchini, sliced
1 red sweet pepper, coarsely chopped
1 small yellow onion, sliced
Sliced green onion
Preheat grill to medium. Cut 12x15-inch sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil. Place one chicken breast on the center of each piece of aluminum foil. In a bowl, whisk together barbeque sauce, juice from the can of pineapple slices, soy sauce, and garlic. Spread about two tablespoons of the sauce on each of the chicken breasts, making sure to reserve about 1/2 cup sauce. Divide sweet pepper and zucchini between each packet. Place two or three pineapple slices on top of each packet. Bring up two opposite edges of foil; seal with a double fold. Fold remaining edges to completely enclose chicken, leaving space for steam to build. Place chicken packets onto grill and grill for 13 to 15 minutes, turning halfway. To serve carefully open packets, baste with reserved sauce and garnish with green onions. Serves four.
Hawaiian Chicken Burgers
1 beaten egg
1/4 cup fine dry seasoned bread crumbs
3 tablespoons chopped water chestnuts
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 pound ground raw chicken
1/4 cup bottled sweet-and-sour sauce
4 canned pineapple rings
4 kaiser rolls or hamburger buns, split and toasted
Shredded spinach
In a medium bowl combine egg, bread crumbs, water chestnuts, ginger, salt, and pepper. Add ground chicken and mix well. Shape into four 3/4-inch-thick patties.
To grill, place patties on an uncovered grill directly over medium coals; cook for 15 to 18 minutes; turning once and brushing with sweet-and-sour sauce during last five minutes of cooking. Meanwhile, place pineapple slices on grill rack. Cook for five minutes, turning as needed.
To serve burgers, sprinkle bottom half of each bun with some shredded spinach. Top with patties. Brush patties with sweet-and-sour sauce and top with pineapple slices. Serves four.
Grilled Foil-Pack Philly Cheesesteak Hash
1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin or rib-eye steak
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
8 ounces tiny yellow and/or red new potatoes, thinly sliced
8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
2 medium green, red, and/or yellow sweet peppers, quartered and sliced
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
4 teaspoons soy sauce
4 slices provolone cheese
Season steak with salt and pepper. Cut in 1/2-inch thick slices. Tear off four 18x18-inch sheets of heavy duty foil. In the center of each sheet, pile steak, potatoes, mushrooms, peppers, and garlic. Top each with one teaspoon Worcestershire sauce and one teaspoon soy sauce. Bring two opposite edges of foil together over the food and fold twice. Fold remaining two edges towards the center twice, leaving room for steam to build.
Grill packets on the rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender, turning once or twice. Remove packets from grill and carefully open them up. Top each packet with cheese and loosely close. Let stand until cheese melts. Makes four servings.
Spiced Apple Hobo Pack
3 large red and/or green cooking apples (such as Braeburn, Jonathan, Roma, or Granny Smith), cored and sliced crosswise into rings
1/4 cup raisins and/or golden raisins
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon apple pie spice
1 tablespoon butter, cut up
3, 2 inches cinnamon sticks
8 whole cloves
Fold a 36x18-inch piece of heavy foil in half to make an 18-inch square. Place apple slices in center of foil. Top with raisins. Combine brown sugar and apple pie spice; sprinkle over fruit. Dot with butter. Scatter cinnamon sticks and whole cloves over apples. Bring up two opposite edges of foil; seal with a double fold. Fold remaining edges to completely enclose fruit, leaving space for steam to build.
For a charcoal grill, place packet on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 20 to 25 minutes or until apples are tender, turning occasionally. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place packet on a grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)
Remove cinnamon sticks and whole cloves before serving. Makes four servings.
Pineapple Berry Hobo Pack
2 cups coarsely chopped, cored fresh pineapple (peeled, if desired)
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon chopped crystallized ginger
1 cup raspberries and/or blueberries
1 teaspoon brown sugar
Fold a 36x18-inch piece of heavy foil in half to make an 18-inch square. Place pineapple in center of foil. Sprinkle with brown sugar and crystallized ginger. Bring up two opposite edges of foil; seal with a double fold. Fold remaining edges to completely enclose vegetables, leaving space for steam to build.
For a charcoal grill, place packet on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals about 10 minutes or until hot, turning occasionally. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place packet on a grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.)
Carefully open packet and transfer fruit mixture to serving bowl. Add berries. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Makes four servings. Great served with pound cake and additional berries.