Labor Day is a time for grilling out and most people will probably be grilling hamburgers. Ideas for grilling good burgers and a recipe for Veggie Turkey Burgers follows. The Veggie Turkey Burgers make a healthy substitute to those that don’t need the red meat. Wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable Labor Day.
Tips on grilling a good burger
With Labor Day approaching, a grilled burger might be on the menu. Everyone loves a good grilled burger: To get a great burger is to get the best hamburger meat for grilling, ground beef that is 85 percent lean (15 percent fat). Leaner ground beef will leave you with dry burgers. Buy good beef, making sure it is fresh, using bright pink ground beef without any dark spots or unpleasant odor for the best burgers.
Don’t overwork it. When mixing in seasoning, work the raw beef mixture as little as possible. To form equal-size patties, first gently pat all your meat into a large square, then cut it into fourths or more. Then roll each square into a ball. Pat each ball into a circle about 3/4 inch thick. Use your fingers to press lightly into the center of each patty to form a shallow indentation. This dimple will prevent your burgers from shrinking while they’re cooking and will help each patty to cook evenly.
When grilling your burgers, grill over medium heat about 14 to 18 minutes turning just once about halfway through cooking. Don’t press burgers, just leave them be. Pressing will squeeze out the juices, which you want to stay inside to keep your burgers moist. Use a spatula or tongs to turn your burgers to help them keep their shape.
I know that you have gotten ground beef at the grocery store and when you got home discover dark ground beef in the center of the package especially if you bought it on sale. Fresh ground beef will be pink all the way through. We have fresh ground beef when we kill a beef cow and have it package for the freezer, but sometimes we want burgers and don’t really have time to use the frozen beef.
Serve burgers with fresh vegetables and buns of choice.
Veggie Turkey Burgers
1/2 cup finely shredded carrot
1/4 cup soft whole wheat bread crumbs
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
2 tablespoons milk
1/4 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning, crushed
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Dash cayenne pepper
12 ounces lean ground turkey or chicken
Nonstick cooking spray
1/4 cup Dijon-style mustard
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split and toasted
Lettuce leaves (optional)
Shredded or thinly sliced zucchini (optional)
Sliced tomato (optional)
In a medium bowl combine first seven ingredients (through cayenne pepper). Add ground turkey; mix well. Shape mixture into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Coat a grill pan with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Add patties; cook 10 to 13 minutes or until no longer pink (165°F), turning once.
Meanwhile, stir together mustard and curry powder. Fill buns with burgers and, if desired, lettuce, zucchini, tomato, and mustard mixture. Makes 4 burgers.