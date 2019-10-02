J.C. Nance of Nance's Hardware celebrates his 95th birthday on Oct. 2. Several friends and well wishers stopped by to wish him a Happy Birthday.
SLIDESHOW: Local businessman and World War II Vet celebrates 95th birthday
