Duane Bullard, a local historian and author, hosted a social gathering for Tippah County WWII Veterans today (Monday, Nov. 11) at The Peoples Bank in Ripley. WWII veterans, Andrew Carter, Roy Hodges, Carl Lee Nance, T.C. Mauney, Felix Jones, and E.J. Murley, were honored at the affair. Photos byTonie Liles Rayburn.
SLIDESHOW: WWII Veterans Breakfast at The Peoples Bank in Ripley, MS
