February 12, 2020 – Blue Mountain, MS – Two teachers from the Blue Mountain School, Beatrice Cook-Mitchell and Robert Lovett, have been nominated for the 2019-20 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Cook-Mitchell has been teaching English at Blue Mountain School for ten years. She was nominated by multiple students for continually demonstrating her desire to help others. She gives her students the courage to keep going, even at their toughest moments. Many of her students view her as a maternal figure because of the guidance and compassion she gives them.
“When I hear the word LifeChanger, the first person I think of is my reading teacher, Mrs. Cook,” said a student. “I have always written little books that I’d never finish, and I give Mrs. Cook the ones that are finished and let her read them. She would tell me to chase my dream and never stop running until I have reached my goals, but to also make new ones after I achieve the one I’ve already reached. She would inspire me so much to make things I would never want to make.”
Lovett, a math teacher, was also nominated by an anonymous student. He was recognized for creating a positive atmosphere and helping students develop confidence.
"I think a LifeChanger is someone who can change your personality in a positive way. My LifeChanger is Coach Lovett," said the student. "He helps when I need to talk to someone, and...he entertains us with his jokes and stories. He is very considerate when working with us.”
About LifeChanger of the Year
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year.
(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2019-20, the Spotlight Award will be given to a nominee who has made a proven impact on school safety. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
Make a positive impact in the lives of students
Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
Possess a proven record of professional excellence
Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
To view Cook-Mitchell and Lovett’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profiles, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.