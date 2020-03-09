RIPLEY • On Thursday Feb. 27 the 21st Century Program at Ripley Elementary School hosted the Gary Burnside Band for the students and their families. The event was open to anyone interested. The band performed in the gym at the elementary school. While the band began to play, the students watched and listened from the bleachers. After a short while, the teachers gave the go ahead and the kids rushed to the floor to partake in some dancing. Students used the opportunity to show off their impressive dance moves and some even taught their teachers some new steps.
The band was introduced by Melinda Marsalis who told the young crowd of the band’s recognition and accomplishments. The students listened in while she gave them a little insight into the genre of North Mississippi Hill Country Blues - a style that is unique to this area. Many of the them had recently learned about the history and significance of blues music during some of their Black History Month lessons. This showcase was especially impactful for these students as the successful, Gary Burnside Band is native to North Mississippi. They’ve also achieved huge success on the national level, with one of their previous albums having been nominated for a Grammy.
Concerts like this are what make the 21st Century program so impactful as it gives students the opportunity to get engaged in what they are learning. Experiencing first hand new styles of music allows them to be taught in a unique way, outside of the classroom. The program not only aims to teach though, but also inspire the students to be creative and open up with one another. With the band’s unique style of music, those at the show gained a little more history into the roots and qualities of a local music genre expressive to where they live. The concert was surely a success for all those who attended and who had the chance to hear the unique sounds of the band. Keep a look out for future events hosted by the 21st Century Program at all of the South Tippah County schools.