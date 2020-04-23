The Shark 102.3 FM will be broadcasting live from their studio in Ripley on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. Grammy nominee Cedric Burnside, Garry Burnside, and Lightnin' Malcolm form this trio of Hill Country veterans. Cedric is a grandson of the legendary R.L. Burnside and Garry is R.L.'s youngest son. Primarily, it will be Cedric on drums, Garry on guitar, and Malcolm on bass, but they can all switch instruments on a whim, and often do.
"We're so lucky to have this level of talent living right here among us, and we're excited to have formed this partnership while these guys, who are normally on tour, have had so many dates cancelled during the virus crisis," said Station Manager Chris Marsalis. Station owners Chris and Melinda Marsalis invite everyone to tune in to 102.3 FM, or listen from the website or mobile app. The website is shark1023.com.
Links to download the smart phone apps are on the website.
Hill Country Blues is descended from Delta Blues, but through the work of such artists as R.L. Burnside, Jr. Kimbrough, Kenny Brown, and Mississippi Fred McDowell, a unique sound has evolved that is distinct and is energizing the next generation. Those artists have heavily influenced the work of such groups as the North Mississippi Allstars and The Black Keys.