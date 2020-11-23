Ashland-Benton County Courthouse Historical Museum is selling t-shirts from The Wall That Heals for those who did not get one during the event in March. The museum ordered the extra shirts due to overwhelming interest in them at the event. However, due to the coronavirus, the museum has been closed since March. The shirts make great gifts and keepsakes for those who attended The Wall. Adult shirts are $20 each and child sizes are $15. The museum also has Benton County Historical Books of sale. If you would like to purchase a t-shirt or book, contact Pat McGill at 662-224-6426. She can meet in Ashland with the shirts and books.
The Wall That Heals shirts available
Tina Campbell
