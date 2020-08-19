These dishes this week are fairly easy to prepare and either dish would make a meal by itself. You can change these dishes up to suit your taste. The Rotisserie Chicken Salad requires no cooking and served cold. The Taco Casserole requires cooking and served hot or warm. Hope you enjoy!
Rotisserie Chicken Salad
1 fully cooked store-bought rotisserie chicken
1 cup celery (chopped)
1 cup seedless grapes (sliced)
1/2 cup almonds (sliced)
2 tablespoons fresh parsley (chopped)
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
Dice 2 1/2 cups of rotisserie chicken. In a medium bowl, whip cream until it forms soft peaks. Combine diced rotisserie chicken, celery, grapes, almonds, parsley, salt and mayonnaise with whipped cream. Chill. Serve and enjoy.
Tips on making this salad. Be sure to use heavy cream instead of regular cream. Heavy cream has more milk fat content, making it hold its shape longer. Do not use cool whip in place of heavy cream. Cool whip contains sugar, and you do not want that kind of sweetness for this recipe. Be sure to toast the almonds for 4-5 minutes to bring out its rich and earthy flavor.
This dish is easily customizable. You can add as many toppings and herbs as you want to suit it to your liking. Some good additions include avocados, candied cashews, apples, walnuts, pecans, raisins, cucumbers, green onions, dried cranberries. Give it a little spice by adding some curry or cayenne pepper. Or how about some refreshing herbs? Try it with some thyme, rosemary, and oregano!
While it’s called a salad, this recipe is hardly on the healthy side. But, you can make it a little lighter by using plain yogurt instead of mayo and fat-free whipped cream. Give your dressing some freshness by adding some dijon mustard and lemon juice. These two ingredients make a big difference.
While it’s tempting to eat immediately after making, give it some time to chill. This will allow the salad’s flavors to marinade further and therefore taste better. And, since it is meant to be eaten cold, don’t use warm or freshly cooked chicken. Let your chicken sit on the counter or fridge for a while before making the salad.
This recipe calls for rotisserie chicken, but leftover roasted chicken or turkey will work fine too. Stay away from canned chicken, though. A few tips when dicing your chicken: don’t just stick to the breast. Use all of that red and white meat to give your salad that wonderful savory flavor. Slice them into nice bite-sized chunks so they’re easy to eat.
Rotisserie chicken salad will last for 3-5 days in the fridge. Just be sure to cover it well so it doesn’t absorb the scents and flavors of nearby food.
Serve Rotisserie Chicken Salad as a sandwich filling. The creamy dish just tastes so delicious with bread. Whether it’s regular white bread, a warm croissant, or delectable pretzel buns, you can never go wrong. It tastes incredible as a filling to a tortilla wrap, or a topping to your favorite chips or crackers. But, if you’re trying to go easy on the carbs, you can wrap it in lettuce instead! It’s just as good minus all the guilt.
And finally, this salad also tastes wonderful on its own. Grab a spoon and dig in! No need for any accompaniments – it’s perfect just the way it is. The best part about this salad is how easy and affordable it is to make. Perfect inside a croissant sandwich, on top of a bed of greens, or inside a freshly-picked tomato! Best of all, you can whip it up in just 15 minutes or less. Do NOT freeze.
Walking Taco Casserole
2 pound lean ground beef
1 onion (chopped)
2 packages (1 ounce each) Taco Seasoning Mix
1 1/2 cups water
2 cups corn chips
1 package 8ounce shredded Colby & Monterey Jack Cheese
2 1/2 cups shredded lettuce
3/4 cup chopped tomatoes
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain the liquid. Stir in taco seasoning mix and water. Cook according to directions on package. Transfer the mixture into a greased 11×7-inch baking dish. Top the mixture with Frito chips and cheese. Cover. Bake for 30 minutes or until the meat is fully heated, and the cheese melted. Uncover the baking dish during the last 10 minutes of cooking. Top casserole with tomatoes and lettuce, just before serving.
Corn chips and tortilla chips work well for this recipe. But you can also add other taco ingredients, such as olives, beans, jalapeno, and guacamole. Use a rolling pin or meat mallet to crush your chips, until you get coarsely crushed chips, about 1/4-inch in size. You can also add bell peppers, corn, or beans into the ground beef mixture.
Make Taco Casserole ahead of time: This recipe makes eight servings, perfect for an intimate dinner with family and friends. Taco casserole is that you can make it two days ahead of time. Meaning, you can make a huge batch, store it, and reheat for dinner. To prepare taco casserole in advance, brown, drain and season your meat. Place the ground beef in a greased baking dish and let cool. Cover with foil or plastic wrap, then refrigerate. When you’re ready to serve your casserole, take it out of the fridge, top with chips and cheese, and bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove the cover and bake for another 5 minutes, or until the cheese melts. Add the tomatoes and lettuce, and it’s ready to serve!
You can also refrigerate leftover taco casserole in an airtight container. It should last for a good 3-4 days when properly stored. To reheat, take out the lettuce first, though, so it won’t get soggy. You can either microwave it or bake. If you microwave it, do so in 30-second increments until warm. If you’re using the oven, preheat to 350 degrees and bake for 5-10 minutes. Place the lettuce back and serve.