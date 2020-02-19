All you need is to have the ingredients on hand to make these dishes. The Veg-all Casserole is one that I have used for several years and I make it several times a month. It is easy to change up if you are wanting a larger dish. Just add another can of vegetables (whole kernel corn, English peas, or diced potatoes, or even more mixed vegetables). I usually keep pasta on hand, because my family likes it. Spiral pasta, elbow noodles, bow tie noodles, egg noodles, spaghetti noodles, etc. are good to keep. Oreo cookies will make good, easy desserts.
Pasta with Alfredo Sauce
Cook any pasta according to package directions.
Sauce:
½ cup butter (1 stick)
2 cloves garlic minced
2 cups heavy cream
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Pinch of salt
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Melt butter in saucepan. Add garlic, cream, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer. Turn heat down, if it reaches a boil. Add cheese and simmer eight minutes or until thick. Pour over cooked pasta. Use any pasta shapes that you like.
Veg-All Casserole
2 cans of mixed vegetables (drained)
8 ounces Velveeta Cheese (cubed)
1 cup of mayonnaise (use regular mayonnaise)
1 ½ sleeves of Ritz crackers
1 stick of melted butter
Chicken cooked and cubed (use canned chicken breast)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use any type of mixed vegetables, even frozen mixed vegetables will work. I take two cans of mixed vegetables and pour them in a colander to drain. I use a can of chicken breast and add it to the top of the mixed vegetables to drain. When drained, I will add to a large mixing bowl and add about a cup of cubed Velveeta Cheese and a cup of mayonnaise. Mix well, pour into a casserole dish that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Melt butter or margarine in a microwave safe bowl. Crush Ritz crackers and add to the margarine or butter and mixed well. I usually just use my hands to crush crackers in the bowl. Put on top of the mix vegetable mixture in the casserole dish and spread out from side to side. I use a covered casserole dish. Cooked covered about 25 minutes until cheese is bubbling and take off lid and continue to cook until crackers are golden brown.
Deep Fried Oreo
Have a deep fryer with fresh oil heating. Use pancake batter to dip Oreo cookies in. Take out and add to hot oil. Use the regular chocolate Oreos or the vanilla Oreos, but don’t use the double stuffed Oreos. When brown, remove to a cookie sheet that has been lined with paper towels to drain the Oreos on. When they have set for a few minutes you can sprinkle with powdered sugar. For the batter, you can use pancake mix that uses just water and mix according to package directions.
Oreo Pie
1 package Oreo cookies (crushed)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
8 ounces cream cheese
8 ounces Cool Whip
2 graham cracker crusts
Mix sweetened condensed milk with cream cheese and cool whip add crushed Oreo cookies and mix well. Put in graham crust and chill until ready to serve.