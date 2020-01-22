Homemade soup is better, but when in a hurry and don’t have time to make the soup, a can of bought soup will work. If you should have leftover soup, freeze it. It can be frozen in serving sizes. This is good for one or two people. Take a bowl to work with a sandwich and you have lunch. The taco soup recipe does not take long to prepare and would be good to prepare just to have some to freeze for a later time. Potato Soup is good served with the Mexican Cornbread Recipe below.
Taco Soup
1 pound ground beef
Chopped onions (optional)
1 can Rotel tomatoes
1 (15 ounces) can diced tomatoes
1 (26 ounces) can tomato soup
2 packages Ranch dressing mix
2 packages Taco seasoning
2 cans whole kernel corn
2 cans pinto beans
Fritos, shredded cheese and sour cream for serving
In a soup pot, brown meat with onions. Add Rotel, diced tomatoes, tomato soup, seasoning packets, corn and beans. Let simmer about 30 minutes, until thickened. To serve, place some Fritos in a bowl. Pour some soup over and garnish with cheese and sour cream.
Potato Soup
1 (5 pounds) bag of red potatoes
1 can cream of broccoli soup
1 can cream of onion soup
1 can cream of celery soup
1 (8 ounces) container sour cream
1 cup Cheez Whiz
Peel and cube potatoes. Put in a large soup pot and cover with water. Do not season. Cook until potatoes are fork-tender. Add canned soups and stir gently until soups are blended. Cook gently for a few minutes. Add sour cream and Cheez Whiz and cook until all ingredients are blended. Great served with Mexican Cornbread.
Mexican Cornbread
1 1/2 cups self-rising cornmeal
1 cup cream-style corn
1 cup milk
3 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup chopped onions
1/2 cup chopped jalapenos
2/3 cup vegetable oil
1 cup grated cheese
Combine cornmeal, corn, milk, eggs, onions, jalapenos and oil. Pour half of the batter into a large greased cast iron skillet. Sprinkle with cheese. Pour remaining batter over cheese, covering it well. Bat at 400 degrees until done and golden brown, about 25 to 30 minutes.
