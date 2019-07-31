RIPLEY – The midway has started to arrive and soon the Tippah County Fairgrounds will be buzzing with activity. The smell of cotton candy, corn dogs and candy apples will permeate the air. Laughter and screams of excitement will be heard. Livestock will fill the coliseum. Jams, Jellies, canned and fresh vegetables as well as homemade goods will be judged to see who gets bragging rights as the best grower, preserver, artisan and artist in the county. There will be games and contests for everyone and entertainment will be prevalent. The Tippah County Fair is about to begin.
This year’s fair will be Friday, Aug. 2 – Saturday, Aug. 10. This is the 75th year for the annual event. The midway opens Friday night and will continue every night except Sunday. Armbands will be available each night. Admission will be free on Tuesday and Wednesday for everyone. Monday students get in free.
To mark the fair's milestone anniversary, there will be a $75 cash drawing on Friday, Aug. 2, Saturday, Aug. 3, Monday, Aug. 5, Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. each night. On Saturday, Aug. 10 there will be a special drawing at 7:30 p.m.
The fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 2 with the Open Horse Show in the Outside Arena and the Fairest of the Fair for girls from 8-24 years-old in the Program Hall. All events begin at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 3, registration for the car show and the youth and adult exhibits will begin at 8 a.m. The Beef Show will be at 10 a.m., the Antique Tractor Pull will be a 5 p.m., and the Open Pony Pulling and the Fairest of the Fair contest (for girls and boys 0-7 years old) both begin at 6 p.m.
Poultry exhibits should register on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 3 – 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5 will be school night. All events will be in the coliseum beginning at 6 p.m. There will be a greased pole contest, drawings for prizes, and cheer-off.
The Gospel Extravaganza will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and the animal scrambles will be on Thursday, Aug. 8. Both events will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 10, The Open Pony Pulling will begin at 6 p.m., The Peoples Bank will sponsor their Watermelon Cutting and the Talent Show will be at 7 p.m. The Rodeo will begin at 8 p.m.
The fair will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 11. Events planned for the day are the Sheep Show at 9 a.m., Open Dairy Show at 1 p.m., Bud Huddleston Memorial Blue Grass, Country and Gospel show at 6 p.m., 4-H and FFA Drawdown at 7:15 p.m., A special drawing at 7:30 p.m. and the Rodeo at 8 p.m. All exhibits should be picked up on Saturday as well.
For rules and regulations for the contests and events at the fair, pick up a copy of the Tippah County Fair Guide at the Southern Sentinel office or the Tippah County Extension Service office. For more information about the fair, call the Extension Office at 837-8184.