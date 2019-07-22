Tippah County Health Department holding special Adolescent immunization walk-in clinic Monday, July 22

Several Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments will hold special school registration immunization clinics for adolescents ages 10-17 next week. No appointment will be necessary. All clinic times are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Clinic dates and locations are as follows:
Tippah County Health Department, 129 Hospital Street, Ripley
During these clinics, the health department will have additional nursing staff available to provide adolescent immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s immunization record.
Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for students entering 7th grade.
“A Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) booster vaccination is required for those entering seventh grade. To make sure your adolescent is completely protected, we also recommend they get the HPV (human papillomavirus) and meningococcal vaccinations at the same time,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry.
You may check with your physician or county health department if you have questions about which immunizations your child will need. Childhood vaccinations are available at county health departments by appointment.
For a full schedule of upcoming clinics, visit http://HealthyMS.com/page/23,21091,221.html.
For more information on immunization requirements or medical exemptions for school entry, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.
