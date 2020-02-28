RIPLEY • The Tippah County Hospital is hosting a food drive to benefit the Good Samaritan Center until Friday, March 6.
On Jan. 30 Community Connect Event and Action Planning Workshop was conducted at the Tippah County Hospital. The purpose of the event was to improve access to healthy foods and promote healthy eating for community residents, as well as to feel excited about identifying opportunities to work together and feel ownership and responsibility for the priority areas and implementing the action plan. At this event the hospital found out that over 400 families in Tippah County receive food from the Good Samaritan Center each month.
The Good Samaritan Center has locations in Ripley and Walnut. This is the only food pantry available in Tippah County. The Good Samaritan Center is always in need of food donations and monetary donations. The center is able to buy buy $30 worth of food with a $10 donation.
Those wishing to donate can drop off donations at the Tippah County Hospital Lobby or at any of their community sponsors. Those helping to sponsor the event are as follows: Ripley Main Street, The Peoples Bank, Legacy Hospice, TCH Auxiliary, WR Community Services, North MS Home Health, Family Care Clinic of Ripley, Tippah County MS Extension Office, Emcompass Health – Hospice, Food Giant, Southern Sentinel, NM Home Health, Jacob’s Produce, Together for Tippah, Huddle House, Hurt’s Grill, Morrison’s Texaco and Dixie Theatre.